Dollar, US Stock Futures Drop on Threats to Fed: Markets Wrap

5 minutes

(Bloomberg) — The dollar and US stock futures fell on concern over the independence of the Federal Reserve after Chair Jerome Powell said threats of a criminal indictment were a consequence of its interest-rate policies.

Bloomberg’s gauge of the US currency dropped as much as 0.2% as Powell said the central bank had been served grand jury subpoenas from the Justice Department threatening a criminal indictment over renovations of its headquarters. Gold gained as much as 2% to a record, while the Swiss franc, seen as a haven, strengthened as much as 0.5%.

“This is about whether the Fed will be able to continue to set interest rates based on evidence and economic conditions — or whether instead monetary policy will be directed by political pressure or intimidation,” Powell said in a statement.

The threat of a criminal indictment by the Trump administration marks an escalation of the president’s feud with the Fed chair over the pace of interest-rate cuts. Trump has long called for aggressive reductions while discussing the possibility of firing Powell. He has also sought to fire another governor at the central bank.

“The Powell investigation is certainly not a great look for the Fed, the US government and US markets as a whole,” said Nick Twidale, chief market analyst at AT Global Markets in Sydney. “Powell’s comments are very strong and looks like he is happy to go head to head with the president.”

Fed officials have signaled they need more economic data before deciding on more rate cuts, after a third consecutive quarter-point reduction last month. Morgan Stanley, Barclays and Citigroup all pushed back their rate-cut forecasts to later in 2026 after monthly jobs data published Friday.

Most Asian equities rose after the payrolls numbers boosted US stocks on Friday. The rally in US equities followed largely benign employment data that showed fewer workers were added to the economy than economists forecast, while the jobless rate edged down to 4.4%.

Separately, the US Supreme Court failed to weigh in on President Donald Trump’s tariffs on Friday. Wednesday will be its next opinion day.

Shares in South Korea and Taiwan gained after the S&P 500 climbed 0.6% on Friday to close at an all-time high. Japanese financial markets are shut Monday for a holiday, which means there will be no trading of cash US Treasuries in Asia.

Gains for stocks in recent days underscore a fragile calm across global markets despite geopolitical uncertainty from Caracas to Tehran, lingering questions over Washington’s tariffs, and signs the dominance of US mega-cap tech stocks may be waning.

Oil fell Monday after its biggest two-day gain since October that had been driven by protests in Iran.

Unrest in the country has raised the possibility the Islamic Republic may be overthrown, a development that would transform global geopolitics and energy markets. Trump has threatened repercussions if demonstrators were targeted, while Tehran has warned the US and Israel against any intervention.

“The situation in Iran seems to be taking the country to the brink. The level of uncertainty in so many geopolitical hotspots is reaching levels not seen since the late 1930s,” Matt Maley, chief market strategist at Miller Tabak + Co., wrote in a client note. “It’s amazing how much complacency exists in the global stock markets right now.”\

What Bloomberg strategists say:

The prospect of a more direct confrontation between the central bank and the US government set off a fresh decline in equity-index futures. With investors seeking a broader range of AI champions, investor skepticism about the potential for American exceptionalism to make a comeback for equities is set to increase as Trump increases his willingness to disrupt the US and global economies.

Garfield Reynolds, MLIV Asia Team Leader. Read more on MLIV

Elsewhere, Group-of-Seven finance ministers meet in Washington to discuss rare earths Monday, while New York Fed President John Williams and Atlanta Fed President Raphael Bostic are set to speak.

Australian bonds rose with 10-year yields dropping two basis points. The US 10-year yield ended little changed in Friday’s session, with the jobs data leaving expectations for additional Fed interest-rate cuts intact, although the pace of reductions remains in question.

Some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

S&P 500 futures fell 0.5% as of 11:46 a.m. Tokyo time Nikkei 225 futures (OSE) rose 3.5% Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 rose 0.3% Hong Kong’s Hang Seng rose 0.4% The Shanghai Composite rose 0.3% Euro Stoxx 50 futures were little changed Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index fell 0.1% The euro rose 0.2% to $1.1660 The Japanese yen was little changed at 157.90 per dollar The offshore yuan was little changed at 6.9717 per dollar Cryptocurrencies

Bitcoin rose 1.4% to $91,932.26 Ether rose 1% to $3,149.41 Bonds

Australia’s 10-year yield was little changed at 4.69% Commodities

West Texas Intermediate crude rose 0.1% to $59.18 a barrel Spot gold rose 1.6% to $4,581.06 an ounce This story was produced with the assistance of Bloomberg Automation.

©2026 Bloomberg L.P.