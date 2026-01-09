Dollar, Yields Rise Ahead of Jobs as Stocks Waver: Markets Wrap

(Bloomberg) — The dollar hit a one-month high along with rising Treasury yields as investors braced for Friday’s payrolls report and a possible Supreme Court ruling on President Donald Trump’s tariffs. Stock futures wavered.

A four-day streak of gains set the greenback on course for its best week since November, with the yen losing the most ground among major peers. Treasuries extended Thursday’s slide, with the 10-year rate rising two basis points to 4.19%. Contracts on the S&P 500 were little changed.

Trump’s $200 billion mortgage-bond purchase plan sent mortgage-linked stocks such as LoanDepot Inc. and Rocket Cos. soaring in premarket trading. Glencore Plc jumped more than 8% in London after resuming talks with Rio Tinto Group to form the world’s biggest miner.

Traders are preparing for two back-to-back risk events on Friday that may offer global equities their biggest test since a rebound from April’s tariff-driven slump. The payrolls data for December is particularly important for the clues it will offer on the outlook for US interest rates.

“The market is hoping for the jobs data to land on the fairway. Too much job creation would hint the economy is getting hot while a number close to zero would point, in contrast, to a slump,” said David Kruk, head of trading at La Financiere de l’Echiquier. “Neither option is good.”

Economists surveyed by Bloomberg anticipate that 70,000 new positions were added in December, slightly higher than the prior month, while the unemployment rate is expected to fall to 4.5%. Markets fully price at least two quarter-point Fed cuts in 2026, while odds favor an initial move in April.

This year, the S&P 500’s early rally has gone off the boil over the past two sessions. The period has been marked by rotation away from some of the past years’ biggest artificial-intelligence names toward a broader set of tech players and sectors, with investors largely united in seeing the bull run continue.

In the nearer term, that view could be tested when the Supreme Court decides on the fate of most of Trump’s tariffs. Hundreds of companies have already lined up to recoup their share of the billions of dollars in duties paid so far, with a ruling expected as soon as Friday.

“Markets are definitely oscillating a bit ahead of tonight’s US jobs numbers and concerns over the Supreme Court ruling,” said Nick Twidale, chief market analyst at AT Global Markets. “Markets are cautiously optimistic overall, but we need a bit of stability on the geopolitical front and more information from the US after the fog in data from the shutdown.”

What Bloomberg strategists say…

Trump’s willingness to directly intervene in business is increasing by the day and it threatens to erode momentum for stocks and bonds. That represents a potential headwind for global markets, with US assets unlikely to move decisively higher unless the pace of presidential distractions ebbs.

— Garfield Reynolds, Asia MLIV Team Leader. For full analysis, click here.

Meanwhile, oil was little changed as investors monitored events in Venezuela and Iran. Trump said early Friday that a second wave of attacks on Venezuela has been called off due to improved cooperation from the authorities. Gold was little changed while silver rebounded after a two-day slump.

Corporate News:

Rio Tinto Group is in talks to buy Glencore Plc to create the world’s biggest mining company with a combined market value of more than $200 billion, a little over a year after earlier talks between the two collapsed. IAG SA, the parent of British Airways, said Chief Financial Officer Nicholas Cadbury will step down and leave the group in the middle of the year. General Motors Co. will take another $6 billion in charges tied to production cutbacks in its electric vehicle and battery operations as the financial fallout spreads from the weakening US market for EVs. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co.’s revenue topped estimates, reinforcing hopes of sustained global AI spending in 2026 despite concerns about an industry bubble. MiniMax Group Inc., one of China’s largest generative AI startups, surged in Hong Kong after an initial public offering that raised $619 million. Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. shares jumped on optimism that the tech giant can benefit if Nvidia Corp.’s H200 chips are made available in China. Some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

S&P 500 futures were little changed as of 5:12 a.m. New York time Nasdaq 100 futures rose 0.1% Futures on the Dow Jones Industrial Average were little changed The Stoxx Europe 600 rose 0.4% The MSCI World Index was little changed Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index rose 0.2% The euro fell 0.1% to $1.1644 The British pound fell 0.2% to $1.3410 The Japanese yen fell 0.5% to 157.70 per dollar Cryptocurrencies

Bitcoin fell 0.9% to $90,354.65 Ether fell 0.8% to $3,092.77 Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries advanced two basis points to 4.19% Germany’s 10-year yield was little changed at 2.86% Britain’s 10-year yield was little changed at 4.41% Commodities

West Texas Intermediate crude rose 0.4% to $57.97 a barrel Spot gold was little changed This story was produced with the assistance of Bloomberg Automation.

