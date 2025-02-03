Dollar and Oil Surge, Stocks Drop on Trump Tariffs: Markets Wrap

(Bloomberg) — The dollar surged, oil jumped and equity markets turned red after US President Donald Trump made good on his threat to impose tariffs on the exports of Canada, Mexico and China.

The yields on 2-year US Treasuries rose while European and US stock futures slumped, and an index of Asia-Pacific shares also dropped in response to the punitive measures taken against some of America’s biggest trading partners. The Canadian dollar sank to its weakest since 2003, while the euro extended its decline after Trump said tariffs on EU goods would “definitely happen.”

The rapid escalation in tensions constitutes the most extensive act of protectionism taken by a US president in almost a century and triggered a selloff across asset classes, given its knock-on effect on everything from inflation rates to geopolitics and economic growth. While Trump long pledged sweeping trade levies to combat issues such as illegal immigration, some had anticipated tariffs would be delayed or avoided as officials sought to negotiate deals.

“The market needs to structurally and significantly reprice the trade war risk premium,” wrote George Saravelos, head of FX research at Deutsche Bank. “For Canada and Mexico, we see this trade shock – if sustained – as being far larger in economic magnitude than that of Brexit on the UK.”

Behind the rally in the dollar is the bet that tariffs will fuel inflationary pressures and keep US interest rates elevated, while also hurting foreign economies more than the US and adding to the greenback’s safe-haven lure. Foreign currencies get hurt as American demand declines for costlier imports. The Mexican peso posted losses on Monday.

Traders are on alert for big swings in stock markets in sectors that are considered at the front lines of any trade war. While that should include China, Hong Kong’s share market reopened after a multi-day holiday and declined less than those of Japan, South Korea and Taiwan.

Mainland China’s share market reopens on Wednesday. For foreign exchange traders, the fix on China’s yuan will be key for signs of how much officials will try to slow its decline.

In response to the US announcement, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau unveiled a 25% counter-tariff, while Mexican leader Claudia Sheinbaum pledged retaliatory levies. China’s Commerce Ministry issued a statement vowing “corresponding countermeasures,” without elaborating, and vowed to file a complaint to the World Trade Organization.

Automakers such as General Motors Co. and Stellantis NV, which have global supply chains and massive exposure to Mexico and Canada, could see significant moves later in the session. Electric vehicle manufacturers Tesla Inc., and Rivian Automotive Inc. could also feel the pinch. Mentions of the word “tariffs” are already surging on earnings calls.

Corporate earnings due this week include Amazon.com Inc. and UBS Group AG.

The tariff announcement also sparked a surge in the price of oil as levies on imports from Canada and Mexico threaten to disrupt North America’s tightly integrated oil market and push up gasoline prices for American motorists.

“Financial markets may undergo a painful adjustment process in the coming weeks as participants begin to take the president seriously and literally,” said Karl Schamotta, chief market strategist at Corpay in Toronto.

Some key events this week:

Australia retail sales, building approvals, Monday

China Caixin manufacturing PMI, Monday

Eurozone HCOB Manufacturing PMI, CPI, Monday

UK S&P Global Manufacturing PMI, Monday

Atlanta Fed President Raphael Bostic speaks on the economic outlook, Monday

Alphabet, UBS, BNP Paribas earnings, Tuesday

New Zealand unemployment, Wednesday

Toyota earnings, Wednesday

China Caixin services PMI, Wednesday

Eurozone HCOB Services PMI, PPI, Wednesday

Eurozone retail sales, Thursday

UK rate decision, Thursday

Amazon earnings, Thursday

Mexico rate decision, Thursday

India rate decision, Friday

Canada unemployment, Friday

US nonfarm payrolls, unemployment, University of Michigan consumer sentiment, Friday

Some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

S&P 500 futures fell 1.6% as of 10:39 a.m. Tokyo time

Nikkei 225 futures (OSE) fell 2.3%

Japan’s Topix fell 1.8%

Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 fell 1.6%

Hong Kong’s Hang Seng fell 1.8%

Euro Stoxx 50 futures fell 2.4%

Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index rose 1.1%

The euro fell 1.1% to $1.0245

The Japanese yen fell 0.3% to 155.73 per dollar

The offshore yuan fell 0.4% to 7.3509 per dollar

Cryptocurrencies

Bitcoin fell 2.6% to $94,486.2

Ether fell 4.5% to $2,776.84

Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries declined one basis point to 4.53%

Australia’s 10-year yield declined six basis points to 4.37%

Commodities

West Texas Intermediate crude rose 1.8% to $73.82 a barrel

Spot gold fell 0.6% to $2,782.03 an ounce

