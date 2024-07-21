Dollar Edges Lower Following Biden’s Election Exit: Markets Wrap

(Bloomberg) — The dollar slipped in early Asian trading after Joe Biden ended his reelection campaign and endorsed Vice President Kamala Harris. The region’s stocks look set for a mixed start.

A Bloomberg gauge of the US currency’s strength fell 0.2% on Monday after the US President bowed to pressure from the Democrats and pulled out of the November election race, while the Mexican peso climbed. US stock futures rose after the S&P 500 dropped on Friday.

US longer-maturity bond futures rose more than their shorter-dated equivalents, pointing to a modest reversal of the so-called curve steepener trade associated with a victory for Donald Trump. In Asia, equity futures point to a mixed open after contracts in Australia and Japan fell in line with US stocks, while those for Hong Kong shares were steady. Australian bonds fell.

Investors have mulled for weeks a greater prospect Trump will win the November election following Biden’s weak debate performance, only for bets on a Trump win to accelerate last week following an assassination attempt on the former president. The dollar rose for the first time in three weeks, while emerging market assets suffered amid fears of higher trade tariffs, increased US-China tensions and looser US fiscal policy.

The question for investors is whether to stick with such trades now that Biden has dropped his bid for reelection. Markets may be jumpy as traders wait to see if Harris secures her party’s nomination and weigh if she can then gather enough momentum to challenge Trump’s lead in the polls.

“The knee-jerk reaction would be to say that this negative for the US dollar, however it’s too soon to say,” said Olga Yangol, head of EM research and strategy at Credit Agricole. “A lot will depend on Harris’s initial appearances and choice of a running mate and how the swing state polls react.”

In commodities, oil and gold rose in early trading Monday.

The S&P 500 dropped 0.7% on Friday to cap its worst week since April, while the Nasdaq 100 slumped about 1%. The Russell 2000 Index of smaller firms fell 0.6%. Tech shares fell ahead of earnings reports this week, while CrowdStrike Holdings Inc., the firm behind a massive IT failure that grounded flights and disrupted corporations around the world, slumped as much as 15% before paring losses.

Tesla Inc. and Alphabet Inc. will be the first of the “Magnificent Seven” to report earnings on Tuesday. Analysts will likely press Elon Musk’s electric-vehicle giant on the progress of its plans for robotaxis. And investors will delve into the details of Google’s parent revenue boost from artificial intelligence.

“The S&P 500 has seen a solid flush out of extended and concentrated positioning in some incredibly well-owned areas of the market,” said Chris Weston, head of research at Pepperstone Group in Melbourne. With volatility expected in Tesla, Alphabet and IBM shares over their earnings, “I wouldn’t be stepping in to buy the S&P 500 or Nasdaq 100 just yet,” he wrote in a note.

China’s one- and five-year loan prime rates are expected to remain unchanged later Monday as the nation’s central bank shrugs off anemic second-quarter growth.

Instead, President Xi Jinping at the weekend unveiled sweeping plans to bolster the finances of China’s indebted local governments as the ruling Communist Party announced its long-term blueprint for the world’s second-largest economy. Those are centered around shifting more revenue from the central to local coffers, such as by allowing regional governments to receive a larger share of consumption tax.

“Like most documents of this kind, it did not say how Chinese leaders intended to reach those goals, many of which would require policies that are contradictory in nature,” said Bob Savage, head of markets strategy and insights at BNY Mellon. “The contradiction of China growth vs. stability are hanging over APAC markets and flows, still leaving Chinese yuan and commodities a key focus.”

Elsewhere this week, traders will be focused on economic activity data in Europe, US second quarter growth and a slew of corporate earnings. The Bank of Canada will give a rate decision while the Federal Reserve’s preferred measure of inflation is also due.

Key events this week:

China loan prime rates, Monday

Hong Kong CPI, Monday

Taiwan jobless rate, export orders, Monday

Mexico retail sales, Monday

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu embarks on visit to Washington, Monday

EU foreign ministers meet in Brussels, Monday

Singapore CPI, Tuesday

Taiwan industrial production, Tuesday

India’s budget for fiscal year through March 2025, Tuesday

Turkey rate decision, Tuesday

Eurozone consumer confidence, Tuesday

Alphabet, Tesla, LVMH earnings, Tuesday

Malaysia CPI, Wednesday

South Africa CPI, Wednesday

Eurozone HCOB PMI, Wednesday

UK S&P Global PMI, Wednesday

Canada rate decision, Wednesday

IBM, Deutsche Bank earnings, Wednesday

ECB Vice President Luis de Guindos speaks, Wednesday

Hong Kong trade, Thursday

South Korea GDP, Thursday

US GDP, initial jobless claims, durable goods, merchandise trade, Thursday

G-20 finance ministers and central bankers meet in Rio de Janeiro, Thursday through Friday

Bitcoin 2024 conference in Nashville, Thursday through July 27

Japan Tokyo CPI, Friday

US personal income, PCE price index, University of Michigan consumer sentiment, Friday

Mexico trade, Friday

Some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

S&P 500 futures rose 0.3% as of 8:22 a.m. Tokyo time

Hang Seng futures were little changed

S&P/ASX 200 futures fell 0.8%

Nikkei 225 futures fell 1.1%

Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index fell 0.2%

The euro rose 0.2% to $1.0900

The Japanese yen rose 0.1% to 157.26 per dollar

The offshore yuan was little changed at 7.2799 per dollar

The Australian dollar rose 0.2% to $0.6698

Cryptocurrencies

Bitcoin rose 0.4% to $68,042.9

Ether was little changed at $3,500

Bonds

Australia’s 10-year yield advanced four basis points to 4.32%

Commodities

West Texas Intermediate crude rose 0.5% to $80.55 a barrel

Spot gold rose 0.4% to $2,410.64 an ounce

This story was produced with the assistance of Bloomberg Automation.

–With assistance from Joanna Ossinger and Richard Henderson.

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.