Dollar Edges Up Before Powell Speech, Stocks Drift: Markets Wrap

(Bloomberg) — Caution lingered across markets ahead of Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell’s speech as traders pared wagers on an imminent interest-rate cut.

A gauge of the dollar rose 0.1%, spurred by upbeat US manufacturing data and hawkish comments from the Fed officials. Futures for US and European stocks retreated 0.1% while Asian shares were flat. Chinese equities stood out with a 1.5% jump, with technology among the best performers. Gold fell 0.2%.

Nvidia Corp.’s shares slid about 1.9% on alternative trading system Blue Ocean after a report said the company instructed component suppliers to stop production related to the H20 AI chip. That helped lift chip stocks in China and Hong Kong.

The S&P 500 fell for a fifth straight day as stronger US economic data and a more hawkish tone from Fed officials pushed money markets to price a 70% chance of a September rate cut, down from 90% a week ago. Focus now shifts to the Fed’s annual Jackson Hole symposium, where Powell speaks Friday at 10 a.m. New York time for clues on the policy outlook.

“Ahead of Chair Powell’s Jackson Hole remarks, markets appear overly hopeful for a dovish shift,” said Rajeev De Mello, chief investment officer at Gama Asset Management. “We expect the Fed to maintain a cautious, data-driven stance.”

Bond investors are heading into the speech largely expecting the Fed will indicate policymakers will start cutting interest rates next month. In recent years, Powell has used the occasion to make market-moving policy news, with investors zeroing in on whether the Fed chair pushes back — or not — on the current pricing for rate cuts.

The central bank has held interest rates steady this year, citing elevated uncertainty over the impact of tariffs on the economy. President Donald Trump, a frequent critic of the Fed, has demanded that Powell and his colleagues lower rates significantly, with some in the administration calling for an outsize half percentage point cut next month.

Fed Bank of Cleveland chief Beth Hammack said she wouldn’t support easing if officials had to decide tomorrow. Other Fed officials speaking Wednesday and Thursday struck a similarly hawkish tone as Cleveland’s Hammack.

Atlanta Fed President Raphael Bostic said he still sees just one rate cut this year as appropriate. Jeffrey Schmid, president of the Kansas City Fed, said inflation risk still outweighs risks to the labor market.

Fed Chicago President Austan Goolsbee said while some recent inflation readings have come in better than expected, he hopes one “dangerous” data point is just a blip.

While data showed an increase in jobless claims — adding to signs of a slowing labor market — the solid factory purchasing managers index made traders trim their bets on rate cuts. A gauge of manufacturing grew at the fastest pace since 2022.

“The Fed is being put in a tough spot, with pressures to cut interest rates as inflation rises and the labor market decelerates — with both of those metrics moving in the opposite direction from the Fed’s dual mandate,” said Bret Kenwell, US investment analyst at eToro.

Markets also need to consider the increasing likelihood that global growth will exceed expectations, bringing with it inflationary pressures that restrict central banks’ ability to cut rates.

“Investors seem to be penciling in a dovish shift from Chair Powell in his prepared remarks tonight,” said Alex Loo, a macro strategist at Toronto-Dominion Bank in Singapore. “Thus, we expect an asymmetric market reaction to a hawkish stance or even a neutral stance where Powell remains non-committal to a September cut which may fuel further dollar gains.”

Meantime, the Justice Department signaled possible plans to investigate Fed Governor Lisa Cook, with a top official encouraging Powell to remove her from the board. Trump’s housing-finance chief, Bill Pulte, has called for a probe over mortgage agreements she allegedly made in 2021.

Elsewhere, the pace of Japan’s consumer inflation stayed well above the Bank of Japan’s 2% target even as price growth moderated, supporting market speculation that the central bank will hike its benchmark interest rate again this year.

In geopolitics, efforts to establish security guarantees for Ukraine as part of a US-led push to end Russia’s war are running into difficulties almost immediately.

Corporate News:

Anthropic is nearing a deal to raise as much as $10 billion in a new round of funding, a higher than expected sum and one of the largest megarounds to date for an artificial intelligence startup. Meta Platforms Inc. has agreed to a deal worth at least $10 billion with Alphabet Inc.’s Google for cloud computing services. Air Liquide signs binding agreement with Macquarie Asia-Pacific Infrastructure Fund 2 to buy DIG Airgas at enterprise value of €2.85 billion euros, according to statement.

Some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

S&P 500 futures were little changed as of 6:50 a.m. London time Nasdaq 100 futures were little changed The MSCI Asia Pacific Index was little changed Japan’s Topix rose 0.5% Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 fell 0.5% Hong Kong’s Hang Seng rose 0.4% The Shanghai Composite rose 1% Euro Stoxx 50 futures fell 0.1% Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index was little changed The euro fell 0.2% to $1.1588 The Japanese yen fell 0.2% to 148.63 per dollar The offshore yuan was little changed at 7.1879 per dollar The British pound fell 0.1% to $1.3395 Cryptocurrencies

Bitcoin rose 0.7% to $113,234.76 Ether rose 1.2% to $4,291.51 Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries was little changed at 4.33% Japan’s 10-year yield advanced one basis point to 1.615% Australia’s 10-year yield advanced four basis points to 4.31% Commodities

Spot gold fell 0.2% to $3,330.77 an ounce West Texas Intermediate crude was little changed This story was produced with the assistance of Bloomberg Automation.

–With assistance from Matthew Burgess, Aya Wagatsuma, Garfield Reynolds and Joanne Wong.

