Dollar Extends Losses; Nvidia Set for Fresh Gains: Markets Wrap

5 minutes

(Bloomberg) — The dollar extended losses on Tuesday as uncertainty over the scope and impact of President-elect Donald Trump’s policy kept traders guessing.

Bloomberg’s gauge for the greenback retreated 0.2% for its third day in the red. The currency whipsawed on Monday, ending the day 0.6% lower, after Trump denied headlines that his tariff plans would be scaled back. US Treasuries held steady.

In equity markets, US futures were little changed. Nvidia Corp. rose 1.9% in premarket trading after Chief Executive Officer Jensen Huang announced a raft of new chips, software and services. Uber Technologies Inc. also gained on news about a collaboration with Nvidia for autonomous driving technology.

In the broader market, traders are still grappling with the prospect of rising trade tensions once Trump takes office. Prior to this week’s pullback, the dollar had surged more than 7% over a three-month period as traders’ anticipated that future US policies would dent global trade and boost the local economy.

The greenback’s retreat over the past couple of days doesn’t constitute a lasting trend, said Jacques Henry, head of cross-asset research at Silex in Geneva. “The dollar is in a rising cycle due to the resilience of its economy that’s likely to last,” he said.

The Canadian dollar continued its advance following Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s resignation as head of the Liberal Party. The yen edged off a six-month low after Japan’s finance minister warned about “excessive” FX movements.

Monday’s political headlines triggered the most hectic trading day in nearly two months in the currency options markets. Volumes surged to $108 billion by the close of trade, surpassing the activity seen on the Federal Reserve and Bank of Japan monetary policy announcement days last month, according to data from Depository Trust and Clearing Corp.

In Europe, equities advanced after money markets shrugged off an uptick in regional inflation and kept expectations for European Central Bank interest-rate cuts steady.

The Stoxx 600 rose 0.2%, clawing back earlier losses of as much as 0.4%. Data showed euro-area consumer prices rose 2.4% from a year ago in December, up from 2.2% in November and matching the median estimate in a Bloomberg poll. The increase was largely driven by energy costs, which climbed for the first time since July, Eurostat said.

Swaps pricing points to just over 100 basis points of ECB easing by year-end.

For European markets, “a lot of bad news is priced in already,” Florian Ielpo, head of macro reserach at Lombard Odier Asset Management, told Bloomberg TV. “You have a recovery that is only starting and that recovery can come with a tad more inflation. European equities could be capturing some of that in the next 12 months.”

Meanwhile, the UK’s long-term borrowing costs surged to the highest level since 1998 as investors grapple with a flood of bond sales this year. The yield on 30-year gilts climbed four basis points to 5.22% after a sale of same-maturity securities.

Key events this week:

US job openings, trade, ISM services, Tuesday

Fed’s Thomas Barkin speaks, Tuesday

Eurozone PPI, consumer confidence, Wednesday

US ADP employment, Fed minutes, consumer credit, Wednesday

Fed’s Christopher Waller speaks, Wednesday

China CPI, PPI, Thursday

Eurozone retail sales, Thursday

US state funeral and national day of mourning for former President Jimmy Carter is a federal holiday, Thursday

Fed’s Patrick Harker, Thomas Barkin, Jeff Schmid and Michelle Bowman speak, Thursday

Japan household spending, leading index, Friday

US jobs report, consumer sentiment, Friday

Some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

S&P 500 futures were little changed as of 6:48 a.m. New York time

Nasdaq 100 futures were little changed

Futures on the Dow Jones Industrial Average were little changed

The Stoxx Europe 600 rose 0.2%

The MSCI World Index rose 0.1%

Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index fell 0.2%

The euro rose 0.2% to $1.0411

The British pound rose 0.2% to $1.2544

The Japanese yen was little changed at 157.72 per dollar

Cryptocurrencies

Bitcoin fell 1.1% to $100,580.76

Ether fell 1% to $3,631.67

Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries was little changed at 4.63%

Germany’s 10-year yield advanced one basis point to 2.46%

Britain’s 10-year yield advanced four basis points to 4.65%

Commodities

West Texas Intermediate crude rose 0.5% to $73.93 a barrel

Spot gold rose 0.4% to $2,647.56 an ounce

This story was produced with the assistance of Bloomberg Automation.

–With assistance from Subrat Patnaik.

