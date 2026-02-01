Dollar Firms, Stocks Look Weaker as Sentiment Ebbs: Markets Wrap

(Bloomberg) — The dollar strengthened against the yen early Monday and Asian equity futures were broadly lower, underscoring fragile sentiment after a choppy end to the week on Wall Street.

The greenback also edged higher against the Australian and New Zealand dollars in early trading. That follows the US currency’s strongest day since May on Friday amid a rout in precious metals and President Donald Trump’s nomination of Kevin Warsh as the next Federal Reserve chair.

Equity index futures for Australia and Hong Kong pointed to losses. Those for Japan edged higher, partly due to Friday’s dollar surge which weakened the yen.

Bitcoin climbed in early Asian trading after sliding below $76,000 in thin weekend trading — revisiting levels last seen during the fallout from Trump’s “Liberation Day” tariffs last year.

Taken together, the moves indicate lackluster sentiment heading into a busy week that includes rate decisions by the central banks of Europe and the UK, a US jobs report and a heavy slate of corporate results.

The flat mood follows a plunge in precious metals. Gold suffered its biggest slide in more than a decade on Friday, while silver’s 26% plunge was its largest ever.

In Asia, data set for release includes S&P Global manufacturing PMIs for Japan, South Korea and Taiwan, and inflation for Indonesia and Pakistan. Markets are closed in Malaysia. Later Monday, US manufacturing data is due, while Atlanta Fed President Raphael Bostic will speak.

In Australia, home-price growth gathered pace in January, underscoring the challenge for Reserve Bank policymakers as they weigh an interest-rate increase on Tuesday.

Elsewhere, investors will be keeping an eye on Chinese electric vehicle company BYD Co., which said sales dropped 30% in January.

Dollar Rally

Friday gains for the dollar reflected not just ructions in precious metals, but also the prospect Trump’s Fed chair pick may not be as dovish as many had anticipated.

If confirmed by the Senate, the former Fed governor will succeed Jerome Powell when his term ends in May. Warsh, 55, aligned himself with Trump in 2025 by arguing publicly for lower rates, going against his longstanding reputation as an inflation hawk. The US president said Friday he had not asked Warsh to commit to cuts.

“Markets may price in a modest acceleration of rate cuts, but an aggressive easing cycle appears unlikely,” said Jason Pride at Glenmede.

The Warsh pick should help stabilize the dollar some and reduce, though not eliminate, the asymmetric risk of deep extended US currency weakness by challenging “debasement” trades — which is also why gold and silver are sharply lower, according to Krishna Guha at Evercore.

“But, we advise against overdoing the Warsh hawkish trade across asset markets – and even see some risk of a whipsaw,” Guha said. “We see Warsh as a pragmatist, not an ideological hawk in the tradition of the independent conservative central banker.”

On Friday, the S&P 500 fell 0.4%. The yield on two-year Treasuries slid three basis points to 3.53%, while those on 30-year bonds rose four basis points to 4.89%.

Meanwhile, money managers at BlackRock Inc., Bridgewater Associates and Pacific Investment Management Co. are shoring up their portfolios against a fresh bout of inflation.

In commodities, OPEC+ ratified plans to keep production steady in March — the last part of a three-month supply freeze, even after prices hit a four-month high on the prospect of a US strike against Iran.

Some of the main moves in markets as at 7:35 a.m. in Tokyo:

Stocks

Hang Seng futures fell 0.6% S&P/ASX 200 futures fell 0.7% Nikkei 225 futures rose 0.1% Currencies

The euro was little changed at $1.1852 The Japanese yen fell 0.4% to 155.35 per dollar The offshore yuan was little changed at 6.9583 per dollar Cryptocurrencies

Bitcoin rose 1.2% to $77,345.29 Ether rose 1.3% to $2,320.73 Bonds

Australia’s 10-year yield was little changed at 4.81% This story was produced with the assistance of Bloomberg Automation.

