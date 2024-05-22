Dollar Firms as US Yields Rise, Nvidia Buoys Tech: Markets Wrap

(Bloomberg) — Asian equities were set for a mixed open Thursday as results for Nvidia Corp. supported tech stocks in late trading. An index of dollar strength touched a one-week high as US yields rose.

Equity futures for Australia and Hong Kong fell, while those for Japan rose. The S&P 500 fell 0.3% while the Nasdaq 100 was little changed Wednesday. Post-market results for Nvidia sent its shares as much as 7% higher in after-hours trading in New York.

The chip giant said second-quarter revenue will be about $28 billion — beating estimates. The company also announced a 10-for-1 stock split and boosted its quarterly dividend by 150% to 10 cents a share.

“Even in the face of huge expectations, the company once again stepped up and delivered,” said Ryan Detrick at Carson Group, who highlighted strong data center revenue.

Selling in Treasuries pushed yields higher at the front end of the curve on Wednesday. The 10-year yield was little changed, but the policy-sensitive two-year year rose four basis points as the latest Federal Reserve minutes showed officials remain in no rush to cut rates.

“Many” Fed officials expressed uncertainty over the degree to which policy is restraining the economy — but the minutes also noted policy “was seen as restrictive.” The move in yields supported the greenback with the Bloomberg dollar index rising to a one-week high.

Elsewhere, the yen was little changed early Thursday after falling against the dollar to the lowest level since late April, while Japanese 10-year sovereign bond yields were at 1%.

A busy day of economic reports in Asia includes inflation and gross domestic product figures for Singapore, inflation expectations for Australia, and China’s April Swift payments data. South Korea will hand down a monetary policy decision, while markets in Indonesia are closed.

Tech Profits

US tech earnings so far have been among the strongest in the first-quarter reporting season, with revisions in the sector outpacing the rest of the market. However, earnings results also suggest a broadening market, according to Solita Marcelli at UBS Global Wealth Management.

“We stay positive on the AI trend and maintain our preference for big tech given the advantageous market positions,” she said. “We forecast global tech earnings growth of 20% and 16% this year and next, respectively, led by the semiconductor sector where we see investment opportunities.”

To Tom Essaye at the Sevens Report, Nvidia is still the most-important single stock in the market. But more importantly, the market broadening is an ongoing phenomenon and one we think can continue as long as Goldilocks is here.

“Ensuring balanced exposure to that broadening is one way we think investors can continue to outperform in 2024,” he noted.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Chief Executive Officer David Solomon said he currently expects the Fed won’t cut rates this year amid an economy that’s proved more resilient thanks to government spending.

Gold suffered its largest one-day decline since April. The precious metal dropped 1.7% to around $2,379 following the Fed’s meeting minutes that indicated rate cuts may come later than previously expected. West Texas Intermediate also fell more than 1%, its third consecutive daily decline, to the lowest level in more than two months.

Key events this week:

Eurozone S&P Global services and manufacturing PMIs, consumer confidence, Thursday

G-7 finance meeting, May 23-25

US new home sales, initial jobless claims, Thursday

Fed’s Raphael Bostic speaks, Thursday

US durable goods, consumer sentiment, Friday

Fed’s Christopher Waller speaks, Friday

Some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

S&P 500 futures rose 0.1% as of 7:19 a.m. Tokyo time

Hang Seng futures fell 0.7%

S&P/ASX 200 futures fell 0.9%

Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index rose 0.3%

The euro was little changed at $1.0824

The Japanese yen was little changed at 156.74 per dollar

The offshore yuan was little changed at 7.2541 per dollar

The Australian dollar was unchanged at $0.6620

Cryptocurrencies

Bitcoin fell 0.1% to $69,310.73

Ether rose 0.4% to $3,762.8

Commodities

West Texas Intermediate crude fell 0.5% to $77.16 a barrel

Spot gold was little changed

