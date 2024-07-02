Dollar Gains, Stocks Fluctuate on US Election Bets: Markets Wrap

(Bloomberg) — The dollar rose and Asian stocks fluctuated in a narrow range as traders weighed the possibility of another Donald Trump presidency in the wake of his debate with Joe Biden last week.

Equities indexes in Australia and South Korea slipped while those in Japan and Hong Kong advanced. The greenback strengthened against most of its Group-of-10 peers while 10-year Treasury yields retreated after rising seven basis points overnight to approach 4.5%.

Bloomberg News reported the Democratic National Committee is considering formally nominating Biden as early as mid-July to ensure he’s on November ballots. After last week’s debate hurt Biden’s chances of winning reelection, Wall Street strategists are urging clients to position for sticky inflation and higher long-term bond yields.

Meanwhile, Biden called on voters to “render a judgment” on Trump, after a Supreme Court ruling paved the way for the presumptive Republican presidential nominee to potentially escape prosecution for his role in the Jan. 6 US Capitol riot.

The selloff in Treasuries “continued overnight as the rates market starts to price in a Trump election victory, which would likely see continued federal deficits and potentially higher inflation,” said Tony Sycamore, a market analyst at IG Australia. “Higher US Treasury yields will bring with it a stronger US dollar, both of which would be problematic for many Asian share markets.

Australian bonds held declines as the central bank saw the case to hold interest rates at a 12-year high in June as the “stronger one.” Contracts for US equities slipped during Asian hours, despite Wall Street edging higher Monday amid a rally in tech megacaps.

In China, pessimism about the domestic economy has sparked a surge in demand for government bonds. The central bank said it will borrow government bonds from primary dealers, a sign it may be contemplating selling securities to cool down the rally.

Meanwhile, the prospect of a Bank of Japan interest rate hike coming later this month increased after an index showed confidence among the nation’s large manufacturers rose from three months earlier. Vanguard sees the yen at risk of falling toward 170 per dollar if potential BOJ policy changes this month fail to boost the country’s bond yields.

In Europe, ECB President Christine Lagarde signaled that there is not sufficient evidence that inflation threats have passed, feeding expectations that officials will take a break from cutting interest rates this month. The euro was little changed after French election results suggested there’s a smaller probability of extreme policies coming from the far-right.

Following last week’s presidential debate that has shifted the probabilities of Trump winning over Biden, Morgan Stanley strategists Matthew Hornbach and Guneet Dhingra are re-evaluating their assumptions going into the elections.

“The key issue is the market now has to contend with rising probabilities of changes in immigration and tariff policies in an economy where growth has already been cooling, making the market more likely to price more rate cuts,” they wrote. “On the other hand, higher prospects of a Republican sweep, amid growing focus on deficits, could put upward pressure on long-end term premiums.

While there’s a common debate about whether the timing of the election impacts the Federal Reserve’s policy choices, history shows the US central bank has not refrained from taking action during those years, according to Komson Silapachai at Sage Advisory.

In commodities, oil traded near a two-month high on an escalation in tensions in the Middle East and concerns over the rapid start to the Atlantic hurricane season. Elsewhere, gold was little changed.

Key events this week:

Eurozone CPI, unemployment, Tuesday

US job openings, Tuesday

Jerome Powell and Christine Lagarde speak at ECB forum in Portugal, Tuesday

China Caixin services PMI, Wednesday

Eurozone S&P Global Eurozone Services PMI, PPI, Wednesday

US Fed minutes, ADP employment, ISM Services, factory orders, initial jobless claims, durable goods, Wednesday

Fed’s John Williams speaks, Wednesday

UK general election, Thursday

US Independence Day holiday, Thursday

Eurozone retail sales, Friday

US jobs report, Friday

Fed’s John Williams speaks, Friday

Some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

S&P 500 futures fell 0.2% as of 10:25 a.m. Tokyo time

Nasdaq 100 futures fell 0.3%

Japan’s Topix rose 0.8%

Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 fell 0.1%

Hong Kong’s Hang Seng fell 0.3%

The Shanghai Composite was little changed

Euro Stoxx 50 futures fell 0.1%

Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index was little changed

The euro was little changed at $1.0733

The Japanese yen was little changed at 161.58 per dollar

The offshore yuan was little changed at 7.3058 per dollar

Cryptocurrencies

Bitcoin fell 0.7% to $62,824.59

Ether fell 0.6% to $3,443.18

Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries declined one basis point to 4.45%

Japan’s 10-year yield advanced one basis point to 1.075%

Australia’s 10-year yield advanced five basis points to 4.43%

Commodities

West Texas Intermediate crude was little changed

Spot gold was little changed

