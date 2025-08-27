Dollar Gains, Stocks Steady in Run-Up to Nvidia: Markets Wrap

(Bloomberg) — Stocks held firm and the dollar rebounded as calm prevailed ahead of Nvidia Corp.’s earnings, with investors awaiting an update on the artificial intelligence boom that has powered equity gains this year.

Futures on the S&P 500 and Nasdaq 100 were little changed. Nvidia rose 0.6% in premarket trading, while its Magnificent Seven peers were mixed. In Europe, stocks were firm after days of losses as France’s benchmark rebounded. The dollar advanced 0.4%, strengthening against all major currencies.

Bonds steadied after long-dated debt from the US to France and the UK retreated Tuesday, with the yield on 10-year Treasuries little changed at 4.27%.

There’s been plenty to rattle markets in recent days, including French political turmoil and the Trump administration’s attacks on the Fed, as well as fresh tariff threats. But investors are now honing in on Nvidia’s earnings, due after the bell. The chipmaking giant is expected to provide clues on the sustainability of massive AI spending, and how the US-China rivalry is limiting growth.

“Today’s focus would be on Nvidia earnings, which is likely to set the tone for risky assets over the coming days,” said Mohit Kumar, chief European strategist at Jefferies International. “Overall, we remain bullish on the tech sector as we believe that we are just in the initial phases of the AI business cycle. Our worry for equities is still positioning. We would wait for a bit of cleanup.”

Options imply a 6.1% swing in the stock, equal to about $270 billion in market value either way and larger than roughly 95% of S&P 500 companies. Still, the implied move is the lowest anticipated post-earnings swing for Nvidia since the first fiscal quarter of 2024.

Dimming the excitement is uncertainty over how much business Nvidia will be able to do in China. The US government has curbed China’s access to Nvidia products on national security grounds. While the Trump administration recently eased some of those export restrictions, Beijing has pressed domestic customers to seek alternative suppliers.

“Nvidia’s results transcend the company, becoming a barometer of macroeconomic activity, a talisman for the artificial intelligence trade, and a critical pressure point for global geopolitics,” wrote Kyle Rodda, a senior market analyst at Capital.com in Melbourne.

In a reminder of the lingering tariff threat to global trade and inflation, Trump’s 50% levy on most Indian imports took effect Wednesday, penalizing the country for buying Russian oil. In Europe, the EU aims to fast-track legislation by the end of the week to scrap all tariffs on US industrial goods — a Trump demand before Washington lowers duties on the bloc’s car exports.

