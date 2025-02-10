Dollar Rises, Asian Stocks Drop on Trump Tariffs: Markets Wrap

(Bloomberg) — President Donald Trump’s pledge to impose tariffs on all imports of steel and aluminum sent the dollar higher as investors braced for increased global trade tensions. Hong Kong stocks extended their tech-fueled rally into a third day.

Equities presented a mixed picture with a benchmark of Asian shares dropping the most in a week, while US and European stock index futures edged higher. The greenback climbed against major peers including the Canadian dollar and the yen on speculation rising tariffs may boost inflation and limit the Federal Reserve’s ability to cut interest rates.

Trump’s intention to announce a 25% levy on steel and aluminum Monday added to already tense sentiment before Fed Chair Jerome Powell’s semiannual congressional testimony this week and the US President’s possible unveiling of reciprocal tariffs on “everyone” this week. Trump said the metals tariffs would apply to imports from all countries, though he didn’t specify when they would take effect.

“Markets continue to react to Trump policy shifts rather than economic data,” Bob Savage, head of markets strategy and insights at BNY, wrote in a note to clients. “The take from Fed Chair Powell will be critical in judging the costs of tariffs and other policy shifts on easing plans.”

The modest gains in US stock futures during Asian hours indicate some buyers may want to get back into the market following the 1% selloff on the S&P 500 Index on Friday. There are a number of key events on the radar this week including Powell’s speech and US CPI data.

“US equity traders are simply looking through Trump’s tariff threats as a bargaining tactic at this point,” said Phillip Wool, head of portfolio management at Rayliant Global Advisors. “There’s not going to be as pronounced a negative response to an announcement like this.”

Yields on the 10-year Treasury edged lower. Australian and New Zealand bonds held losses from earlier in the session.

Separately, Trump said Elon Musk’s government efficiency team has found irregularities while examining data at the US Treasury Department.

Powell will deliver his semi-annual testimony at a time when officials are signaling they’re not in a hurry to further ease policy. Nonfarm payrolls moderated last month and revisions show US job gains were softer but still solid in 2024. Inflation data due this week may help buttress those arguments and underpin market pricing for just one Fed rate cut this year.

In Singapore, shares in DBS Group Holdings Ltd. rose to a record after Southeast Asia’s biggest lender unveiled a dividend payout plan.

Chinese equities in Hong Kong bucked the trend and advanced. The Hang Seng Tech Index hit its highest since October on an intraday basis, as the growing artificial intelligence clout of the world’s second-largest economy sparked a wave of optimism.

China Telecom Corp. stock climbed by the 10% limit in Shanghai to a record as analysts said it stands to benefit from rising capex related to the integration of DeepSeek’s new AI model.

Shares of Chinese e-commerce platform operators climbed as Trump delayed suspension of the de minimis exception, temporarily retaining duty free status for low-value packages coming from the Asian country.

“We have a relatively positive view of risk assets,” though positions have been trimmed due to financial market volatility, Jin Yuejue, a multi-asset solutions investment specialist at JPMorgan Asset Management, told Bloomberg Television. “There are still interesting stories in the China market,” as some companies excel at technological innovation.

Commodities were muted as traders waited for more details on when and how Trump’s latest tariffs would operate. Aluminum futures in London — the global benchmark — were steady, while copper was little changed. Gold edged up toward a record as investors shunned risk.

Elsewhere, South Africa’s rand fell after the US froze all aid to the nation over what Trump falsely claimed were rights violations stemming from a new land-expropriation law, as well as its allegations of genocide against Israel. South Africa’s foreign ministry in a statement Saturday expressed “great concern that the foundational premise of this order lacks factual accuracy.”

Some key events this week:

China’s retaliatory tariffs on US goods are scheduled to take effect, Monday

ECB President Christine Lagarde testifies to European Parliament, Monday

Norway GDP, Tuesday

BOE Governor Andrew Bailey speaks, Tuesday

Fed Chairman Jerome Powell gives semiannual monetary policy testimony to Senate Banking Committee, Tuesday

Brazil CPI, Tuesday

India CPI, industrial production, Wednesday

US CPI, Wednesday

Fed Chair Jerome Powell testifies to House Financial Services panel, Wednesday

UK industrial production, GDP, Thursday

Germany CPI, Thursday

Eurozone industrial production, Thursday

Norges Bank Governor Ida Wolden Bache gives annual address, Thursday

Eurozone GDP, Friday

Some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

S&P 500 futures rose 0.2% as of 6:35 a.m. London time

Nasdaq 100 futures rose 0.4%

Futures on the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.1%

The MSCI Asia Pacific Index fell 0.3%

The MSCI Emerging Markets Index fell 0.3%

Japan’s Topix fell 0.2%

Hong Kong’s Hang Seng rose 1.6%

The Shanghai Composite rose 0.5%

Euro Stoxx 50 futures rose 0.3%

Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index rose 0.2%

The euro fell 0.1% to $1.0313

The Japanese yen fell 0.3% to 151.86 per dollar

The offshore yuan fell 0.1% to 7.3140 per dollar

The British pound was little changed at $1.2403

Cryptocurrencies

Bitcoin rose 2% to $97,126.12

Ether rose 3.2% to $2,634.35

Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries declined one basis point to 4.48%

Germany’s 10-year yield was little changed at 2.37%

Britain’s 10-year yield was little changed at 4.48%

Australia’s 10-year yield advanced four basis points to 4.40%

Commodities

Spot gold rose 0.8% to $2,884.89 an ounce

West Texas Intermediate crude rose 0.6% to $71.44 a barrel

