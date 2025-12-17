Dollar Rises, Oil and Gold Advance After Venezuela: Markets Wrap

6 minutes

(Bloomberg) — The dollar edged up and Treasuries trimmed recent gains after underwhelming US jobs data did little to strengthen the case for further Federal Reserve interest-rate cuts.

The US currency gained against all its Group-of-10 peers, strengthening the most versus the yen. Treasuries edged lower across the curve with the yield on the 10-year gaining more than two basis points to 4.17%. Asian shares edged lower, and futures contracts for US and European equities indicated more losses. Bitcoin fell 1.3%.

Technology shares gained in Asia after a two-day selloff, while Chinese chipmaker MetaX Integrated Circuits Shanghai Co. jumped as much as 755% on its trading debut. Attention was also on the Indian rupee, which jumped 1% after the central bank stepped in to support the currency.

Moves were more pronounced in the commodities market, with crude oil rising more than 1% as US President Donald Trump ordered a blockade of tankers going into and leaving Venezuela, raising concerns about supply from the OPEC member. Silver climbed to a record over $66 an ounce, while gold edged toward an all-time high. Platinum rose for a fifth day to hit the highest since 2011.

The latest US labor data signaled a cooling jobs market — but not one rapidly weakening — prompting traders to hold off on increasing bets for near-term rate cuts. Following Tuesday’s report, markets priced in roughly a 20% chance of a January reduction. Attention will now turn to Thursday’s inflation numbers for clues on whether the narrative may shift in the final full trading week of the year.

“We take a glass half full, rather than a glass half empty, view of the combined part-October, full November employment report and, more importantly, we think the Fed will too,” Evercore ISI economist Krishna Guha wrote in a note. “Specifically, we do not think this was weak enough to spur another near-term rate cut.”

Nonfarm payrolls increased 64,000 in November after declining 105,000 in October amid a contraction in federal employment. The unemployment rate was 4.6% last month, up from 4.4% in September and the highest since 2021.

A separate report out Tuesday showed retail sales were little changed in October as a decline at auto dealers and weaker gasoline receipts offset stronger spending in other categories.

“While the labor market reports were soft, the data need to be treated with caution following the government shutdown,” said ANZ Group Holdings Ltd. analysts Brian Martin and Daniel Hynes. “Uncertainty surrounding the timing of the FOMC’s next move is unlikely to be resolved until the data flow normalizes next year.”

Meanwhile, the Trump administration threatened retaliation against the European Union in response to efforts to tax American tech companies, singling out prominent companies, including Accenture Plc, Siemens AG and Spotify Technology SA, as possible targets for new restrictions or fees.

The president also ramped up pressure on Venezuela, sending crude oil higher after the commodity hit its lowest level since 2021. The move represents an escalation and follows the seizure of an oil tanker last week by US forces off Venezuela.

The tension in the area sent bullion above $4,330 an ounce, recovering from a modest decline in the previous session that snapped a five-day winning streak.

Gold is not far off the record high above $4,381 set in October. The precious metal has jumped about two-thirds this year and is on track for its best annual performance since 1979. The scorching rally has been driven by elevated central-bank buying, as well as a broader pullback by investors from government debt and key currencies. Geopolitical tensions have also enhanced its haven appeal.

Corporate Highlights:

Tesla Inc.’s sales in California are poised to be suspended for 30 days if it doesn’t change its marketing practices that allegedly mislead consumers about its driver-assistance technology. Warner Bros. Discovery Inc. is planning to reject Paramount Skydance Corp.’s hostile takeover bid due to concerns about financing and other terms, people familiar with the matter said. OpenAI is in initial discussions to raise at least $10 billion from Amazon.com Inc. and use its chips, a potential win for the online retailer’s effort to broaden its AI industry presence and compete with Nvidia Corp. Waymo, Alphabet Inc.’s autonomous driving unit, is in discussions to raise more than $15 billion at a valuation near $100 billion, in a financing round led by its parent company. Digital banking firm PT Super Bank Indonesia surged 24%, hitting the daily trading limit, on its Jakarta debut following an initial public offering that ranks as Indonesia’s second largest this year. China’s Luckin Coffee Inc. is considering making a bid for Nestle SA’s Blue Bottle Coffee to boost its brand profile and expand in the premium coffee segment. SBI Shinsei Bank Ltd. surged as much as 11% in its trading debut in Tokyo on Wednesday after raising ¥322 billion ($2.1 billion) in Japan’s second-biggest initial public offering of the year. Some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

S&P 500 futures fell 0.1% as of 2:12 p.m. Tokyo time Japan’s Topix fell 0.2% Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 fell 0.2% Hong Kong’s Hang Seng was little changed The Shanghai Composite rose 0.2% Euro Stoxx 50 futures were little changed Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index rose 0.2% The euro fell 0.1% to $1.1730 The Japanese yen fell 0.2% to 155.09 per dollar The offshore yuan was little changed at 7.0402 per dollar The Australian dollar fell 0.2% to $0.6619 Cryptocurrencies

Bitcoin fell 1.2% to $86,679.95 Ether fell 0.5% to $2,935.74 Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries advanced three basis points to 4.17% Japan’s 10-year yield advanced 2.5 basis points to 1.980% Australia’s 10-year yield advanced two basis points to 4.75% Commodities

West Texas Intermediate crude rose 1.5% to $56.11 a barrel Spot gold rose 0.7% to $4,332.34 an ounce This story was produced with the assistance of Bloomberg Automation.

–With assistance from David Finnerty and Jake Lloyd-Smith.

©2025 Bloomberg L.P.