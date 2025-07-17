Dollar Rises, Stocks Waver After Trump-Powell Saga: Markets Wrap

(Bloomberg) — The dollar recouped some of Wednesday’s losses and Asian stocks struggled for direction after US markets had a volatile session amid speculation about the future of Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell.

The greenback gained versus all its Group-of-10 peers, resuming this month’s advance. The yen weakened to 148.43 per dollar as some currency strategists predicted a possible slide past 150. Equity-index futures for the S&P 500 fell 0.1%, following a gain in the US session after President Donald Trump played down the prospect he may soon fire Powell.

Treasuries dipped with yields on the 10-year rising one basis point to 4.47%.

Speculation about Powell sent the dollar, US stocks and Treasury yields downward Wednesday before Trump’s clarification soothed market fears saying he’s “not planning on doing anything” to the Fed chair. Trump wants lower interest rates, the cause of his unhappiness with Powell, just as New York Fed President John Williams defended the central bank’s restrictive stance saying it’s entirely appropriate.

“After the president’s subsequent backing off on remarks to remove Powell, the immediate crisis may have passed, though we doubt we are entirely done with this saga,” said Michael Feroli, chief US economist at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

In tariff news, Trump dialed down his confrontational tone with China in an effort to secure a summit with counterpart Xi Jinping and a trade deal. Trump also said he would send letters to more than 150 countries notifying them of tariff rates and that the levies imposed could be 10% or 15%.

Top bosses at some of Wall Street’s biggest banks emphasized the importance of an independent Fed.

Bank of America Corp.’s Chief Executive Officer Brian Moynihan and Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s David Solomon joined JPMorgan’s CEO Jamie Dimon in stressing how critical the Fed’s autonomy is. Moynihan said in an interview with Bloomberg TV on Wednesday that the Fed was “set up to be independent.”

The Fed’s independence is “absolutely critical,” Dimon at JPMorgan said on a conference call Tuesday. Meddling with the Fed “can often have adverse consequences,” he noted.

A Trump dismissal of Powell would be an underpriced risk that could trigger a selloff in the dollar and Treasuries, Deutsche Bank AG’s George Saravelos recently said. If Trump were to force Powell out, the subsequent 24 hours would probably see a drop of at least 3% to 4% in the trade-weighted dollar, as well as a 30 to 40 basis point fixed-income selloff, he said.

In commodities, oil edged higher while gold steadied.

Corporate Highlights:

Canada’s Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc. abandoned its ¥6.77 trillion ($45.8 billion) bid to buy Seven & i Holdings Co., saying the Japanese operator of 7-Eleven convenience stores had refused to engage meaningfully during the almost yearlong pursuit.

Chipmaker Kioxia Holdings Corp. sold $2.2 billion of US junk bonds, the latest in a run of issuance from the country’s corporations.

Some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

S&P 500 futures fell 0.2% as of 10:33 a.m. Tokyo time

Japan’s Topix was little changed

Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 rose 0.7%

Hong Kong’s Hang Seng rose 0.2%

The Shanghai Composite was little changed

Euro Stoxx 50 futures rose 0.6%

Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index rose 0.2%

The euro fell 0.2% to $1.1616

The Japanese yen fell 0.4% to 148.43 per dollar

The offshore yuan was little changed at 7.1834 per dollar

Cryptocurrencies

Bitcoin fell 1.2% to $118,550.76

Ether fell 0.7% to $3,357.19

Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries advanced one basis point to 4.47%

Japan’s 10-year yield was little changed at 1.575%

Australia’s 10-year yield declined four basis points to 4.36%

Commodities

West Texas Intermediate crude rose 0.7% to $66.83 a barrel

Spot gold fell 0.3% to $3,338.61 an ounce

