Dollar Sinks and Gold Soars in Spiraling Trade War: Markets Wrap

(Bloomberg) — The dollar tumbled on concern its status as the world’s reserve currency is being eroded as the US-China trade war intensifies. Gold soared and the euro topped a three-year high.

In a week that’s seen the biggest swings in decades erupt across stock and bond markets, currency moves took the spotlight on Friday. A index of the dollar sank 1% to a six-month low. Treasuries were steady. S&P 500 futures edged higher as investors waited for bank earnings to kick off earnings season.

“The question of a potential dollar confidence crisis has now been definitively answered – we are experiencing one in full force,” ING Bank NV strategists including Francesco Pesole wrote in a note. “The dollar collapse is working as a barometer of ‘sell America’ at the moment.”

In the latest tit-for-tat move, China announced it would raise tariffs on all US goods from 84% to 125% and warned that it plans to “resolutely counterattack and fight to the end” if the US continues to infringe on its rights and interests. The Ministry of Finance also called the Trump administration’s actions a “joke” and said it no longer considers them worth matching.

Wells Fargo & Co., JPMorgan Chase & Co., Morgan Stanley and BlackRock Inc. are set to first-quarter earnings today.

Bank of America Corp.’s Michael Hartnett said President Donald Trump’s tariffs and the resulting market turmoil were turning US exceptionalism into “US repudiation.” He advised investors sell any rallies until the Federal Reserve steps in and the US and China de-escalate, recommending a short position on stocks — until the S&P 500 hits 4,800 points — and a long bet on two-year Treasuries.

Higher bond yields, lower stocks and a weaker dollar are “driving global asset liquidation, will likely force policymakers to act,” Hartnett wrote in a note. But investors should “sell the rips in risk assets.”

In other markets, gold rose to a record above $3,200 an ounce. Bitcoin advanced 4%. The euro strengthened 1.4% to about $1.13.

“The main player of global trade just tore down the play-book and we don’t know what his endgame is,” said Olivier Baduel, head of European equities at OFI Invest AM in Paris. “We’re witnessing a loss of visibility and we are still in a phase of uncertainty.”

Some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

S&P 500 futures rose 0.9% as of 6:34 a.m. New York time

Nasdaq 100 futures rose 0.9%

Futures on the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.7%

The Stoxx Europe 600 was little changed

The MSCI World Index rose 0.2%

Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index fell 0.9%

The euro rose 1.4% to $1.1360

The British pound rose 0.9% to $1.3082

The Japanese yen rose 1.1% to 142.88 per dollar

Cryptocurrencies

Bitcoin rose 3.7% to $82,867.07

Ether rose 2.9% to $1,574.49

Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries declined three basis points to 4.40%

Germany’s 10-year yield declined three basis points to 2.55%

Britain’s 10-year yield advanced four basis points to 4.69%

Commodities

West Texas Intermediate crude rose 0.4% to $60.50 a barrel

Spot gold rose 1.6% to $3,226.04 an ounce

