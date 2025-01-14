Dollar Slips, Asian Stocks Rise on Tariff Report: Markets Wrap

(Bloomberg) — US stock-index futures rallied and the dollar weakened on news that members of President-elect Donald Trump’s economic team discussed a gradual approach to ramping up tariffs to avoid an inflation spike.

A dollar gauge fell for the first day in six, with New Zealand’s currency leading gains among the Group-of-10 peers. Shares in Sydney and South Korea rose, while equities in China and Hong Kong opened higher. An MSCI regional gauge edged higher. US contracts climbed, extending the slight gains seen in the S&P 500 on Monday.

The possibility of gradually-implemented US tariffs is stirring a note of optimism across Asia, given Trump’s threats have loomed over all asset classes in the region, particularly China. The report also may help ease inflation concerns as traders monitor US inflation data this week that could provide more clues on the Fed’s rate trajectory.

“A gradual phase-in of tariffs may also buy Asian exporters a bit more breathing space to find alternative markets or adjust their pricing strategy to US import tariffs, but, in the end, US tariffs will prove just as disruptive to trade,” said Frederic Neumann, chief Asia economist at HSBC Holdings Plc in Hong Kong. “Investors may breathe a sigh of relief once detailed tariff plans are unveiled, as this would remove uncertainty over timelines and levels of tariffs.”

In Japan, the 40-year yield rose to the highest since its debut in 2007 amid a global debt selloff and expectations that the Bank of Japan will raise policy rates in the future. Equities in the nation fell after markets reopened after a holiday.

The yield on 10-year Treasuries fell one basis point to 4.77% after having advanced to 4.78% on Monday. The S&P 500 had risen 0.2%. The Nasdaq 100 fell 0.3%. The Dow Jones Industrial Average climbed 0.9%.

A Bloomberg gauge of the “Magnificent Seven” megacaps slid 0.4%. The White House had unveiled sweeping new limits on the sale of advanced AI chips by Nvidia Corp. and its peers, leaving the Trump administration to decide how and whether to implement curbs that have encountered fierce industry opposition.

In Asia, China’s top securities regulator said it will work on building a mechanism to stabilize the market, vowing to anchor expectations in 2025 after a disappointing start to the new year. Chinese officials are also evaluating a potential option that involves Elon Musk acquiring the US operations of TikTok if the company fails to fend off a controversial ban on the short-video app, Bloomberg reported.

Underlying US inflation probably cooled only a touch at the close of 2024 against a backdrop of a resilient job market and steadfast economy, supporting the Fed’s go-slow approach to further rate cuts. Investors have been dumping stocks as fears grow that price pressures remain stubborn.

The consumer price index excluding food and energy is seen rising 0.2% in December after four straight months of 0.3% increases, according to the median projection in a Bloomberg survey of economists. The core CPI, a better snapshot of underlying inflation, is forecast to have risen 3.3% from a year earlier — matching readings from the prior three months.

Wednesday’s CPI report will be followed a day later by December retail sales numbers, which are expected to confirm robust spending during the holiday season.

“While even cooler-than-expected inflation data this week won’t nudge the Fed into another rate cut this month, it may help ease some of the bearish momentum, as could a solid start to earnings season,” according to Chris Larkin at E*Trade from Morgan Stanley.

Oil fell slightly Tuesday after rallying to the highest level in five months in the previous session.

Key events this week:

US PPI, Tuesday

Fed’s John Williams and Jeffrey Schmid speak, Tuesday

Eurozone industrial production, Wednesday

Citigroup, JPMorgan, Goldman Sachs, Bank of New York Mellon, Wells Fargo and BlackRock earnings, Wednesday

US CPI, Empire manufacturing, Wednesday

Fed’s John Williams, Tom Barkin, Austan Goolsbee and Neel Kashkari speak, Wednesday

TSMC earnings, Thursday

ECB releases account of December policy meeting, Thursday

Bank of America, Morgan Stanley earnings, Thursday

US initial jobless claims, retail sales, import prices, Thursday

China GDP, property prices, retail sales, industrial production, Friday

Eurozone CPI, Friday

US housing starts, industrial production, Friday

Some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

S&P 500 futures rose 0.3% as of 10:02 a.m. Tokyo time

Hang Seng futures were little changed

Japan’s Topix fell 0.8%

Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 rose 0.3%

Euro Stoxx 50 futures rose 0.6%

Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index fell 0.2%

The euro was unchanged at $1.0245

The Japanese yen was little changed at 157.46 per dollar

The offshore yuan was little changed at 7.3457 per dollar

Cryptocurrencies

Bitcoin rose 0.5% to $94,638.21

Ether rose 0.9% to $3,143.3

Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries was little changed at 4.77%

Japan’s 10-year yield advanced four basis points to 1.240%

Australia’s 10-year yield declined one basis point to 4.63%

Commodities

West Texas Intermediate crude fell 0.2% to $78.66 a barrel

Spot gold rose 0.3% to $2,671.70 an ounce

This story was produced with the assistance of Bloomberg Automation.

–With assistance from Jason Scott and Matthew Burgess.

©2025 Bloomberg L.P.