Dollar Slips as Biden Quits Race, China Bonds Gain: Markets Wrap

(Bloomberg) — The dollar slid and Treasuries rose after Joe Biden ended his reelection campaign and endorsed Vice President Kamala Harris. Chinese bonds gained after the central bank cut a policy interest rate.

The yield on China’s 10-year sovereign note dropped nearly 2 basis points, after the People’s Bank of China reduced a short-term rate for the first time in almost a year, stepping up support for growth. Benchmark bond futures of the same tenor rose to a record.

Chinese stocks declined, adding to regional losses from Japan to Australia amid weakness in the tech sector. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. fell as much as 3.3%. US equities futures edged up.

China’s policy easing is “an acknowledgment that there’s immense economic downward pressure,” Michelle Lam, Greater China economist at Societe Generale, told Bloomberg TV. “It also signals that policymakers are determined to support the economy.”

A Bloomberg gauge of the US currency’s strength shed 0.1%, while the 10-year Treasury yield dropped 1 basis point. The Mexican peso climbed, gold gained, Bitcoin rose to the highest in over a month.

Investors have mulled for weeks a greater prospect that Donald Trump will win the November election following Biden’s weak debate performance, only for bets on a Trump win to accelerate last week following an assassination attempt on the Republican candidate a week ago. The question for investors is whether to stick with such trades now that Biden has dropped his bid for reelection.

“Facing bombshell surprises for the second week in a row, the Asian market will be under intense scrutiny,” said Hebe Chen, an analyst at IG Markets. “The accelerated wave of risk aversion could hit Asian stocks harder than the previous week as investors digest the unfamiliar political context. The forex market will also feel the heightened pressure.”

The S&P 500 dropped 0.7% on Friday to cap its worst week since April. Tech shares fell ahead of earnings reports this week, while CrowdStrike Holdings Inc., the firm behind a massive IT failure that grounded flights and disrupted corporations around the world, slumped as much as 15% before paring losses.

Tesla Inc. and Alphabet Inc. will be the first of the “Magnificent Seven” to report earnings on Tuesday. Analysts will likely press Elon Musk’s electric-vehicle giant on the progress of its plans for robotaxis. And investors will delve into the details of Google’s parent revenue boost from artificial intelligence.

Back in China, banks cut their main benchmark lending rate for the first time since August 2023, ramping up support for economic growth following the PBOC’s rate reduction.

President Xi Jinping at the weekend unveiled sweeping plans to bolster the finances of China’s indebted local governments as the ruling Communist Party announced its long-term blueprint for the world’s second-largest economy. Those are centered around shifting more revenue from the central to local coffers, such as by allowing regional governments to receive a larger share of consumption tax.

Elsewhere this week, traders will be focused on economic activity data in Europe, US second quarter growth and a slew of corporate earnings. The Bank of Canada will give a rate decision while the Federal Reserve’s preferred measure of inflation is also due.

Key events this week:

Hong Kong CPI, Monday

Taiwan jobless rate, export orders, Monday

Mexico retail sales, Monday

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu embarks on visit to Washington, Monday

EU foreign ministers meet in Brussels, Monday

Singapore CPI, Tuesday

Taiwan industrial production, Tuesday

India’s budget for fiscal year through March 2025, Tuesday

Turkey rate decision, Tuesday

Eurozone consumer confidence, Tuesday

Alphabet, Tesla, LVMH earnings, Tuesday

Malaysia CPI, Wednesday

South Africa CPI, Wednesday

Eurozone HCOB PMI, Wednesday

UK S&P Global PMI, Wednesday

Canada rate decision, Wednesday

IBM, Deutsche Bank earnings, Wednesday

ECB Vice President Luis de Guindos speaks, Wednesday

Hong Kong trade, Thursday

South Korea GDP, Thursday

US GDP, initial jobless claims, durable goods, merchandise trade, Thursday

G-20 finance ministers and central bankers meet in Rio de Janeiro, Thursday through Friday

Bitcoin 2024 conference in Nashville, Thursday through July 27

Japan Tokyo CPI, Friday

US personal income, PCE price index, University of Michigan consumer sentiment, Friday

Mexico trade, Friday

Some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

S&P 500 futures were little changed as of 11:11 a.m. Tokyo time

Nikkei 225 futures (OSE) fell 0.7%

Japan’s Topix fell 0.9%

Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 fell 0.9%

Hong Kong’s Hang Seng fell 0.4%

The Shanghai Composite fell 0.9%

Euro Stoxx 50 futures rose 0.2%

Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index was little changed

The euro was little changed at $1.0887

The Japanese yen was little changed at 157.60 per dollar

The offshore yuan was little changed at 7.2915 per dollar

Cryptocurrencies

Bitcoin rose 0.1% to $67,831.62

Ether rose 0.8% to $3,525.11

Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries declined one basis point to 4.23%

Australia’s 10-year yield advanced three basis points to 4.32%

Commodities

West Texas Intermediate crude rose 0.4% to $80.49 a barrel

Spot gold rose 0.2% to $2,406.62 an ounce

