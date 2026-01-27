Dollar Slumps Ahead of Fed as Stocks, Gold Rally: Markets Wrap

(Bloomberg) — Asian equity-index futures rose alongside US stocks as robust corporate earnings firmed sentiment, while the dollar extended its slump ahead of the Federal Reserve’s January policy meeting.

Contracts for benchmarks in Australia and Hong Kong advanced, while those for Japan retreated as a stronger yen — typically a headwind for the country’s equities — strengthened. The Japanese currency touched its strongest level against the greenback since October in Tuesday’s session to trade around 152 per dollar.

A gauge of the dollar slid to its lowest since February 2022 as signs of US support to boost the yen reinforced the argument about potential coordinated intervention to guide the greenback lower against key trading partners. The decline accelerated after President Donald Trump said he was not concerned about the weakening.

US stocks edged higher with mega-cap tech outperforming. The S&P 500 rose 0.4% to a new closing high Tuesday. The Nasdaq 100 and Magnificent Seven both rose 0.9% as investors prepare for a wave of tech earnings later this week. UnitedHealth Group Inc. led losses in insurers on a disappointing forecast and as the US proposed holding payments to private Medicare plans flat next year.

The moves underscored broad optimism for stocks despite pockets of uncertainty from tech earnings forecasts, geopolitical tensions and the path ahead of interest rates.

“We expect tech earnings to be strong,” said Ulrike Hoffmann-Burchardi at UBS Global Wealth Management. “But we also expect earnings growth to broaden across sectors, with cyclical areas of the economy poised to benefit from supportive fiscal and monetary policies.”

Gold and silver jumped. The US 10-year yield rose three basis points ahead of the Fed’s meeting. The central bank is projected to halt its rate-cutting cycle as a steadier jobs market restores a degree of consensus among officials after months of growing division.

Trump’s dollar comments added to an earlier slide in the greenback, which reflected a lack of confidence in the US economy partly due to his erratic tariff policy.

Speaking to reporters in Iowa, Trump said “the dollar is doing great.” When asked if he wants to see the currency decline more, he replied that he could have it go up or down “like a yo-yo.”

The Fed’s expected decision to hold rates is likely to amplify the outrage of Trump, who wants them slashed.

With the economy still displaying exceptional strength, the Fed’s messaging is likely to emphasize a data‑driven approach to future policy decisions, according to Chris Brigati at SWBC. Meantime, he said the tone from this week’s Magnificent Seven earnings should be solid, and upward revisions from analysts signal confidence is building.

“This week is pivotal in setting the market’s near‑term tone as 2026 progresses,” Brigati noted. “History shows that a strong January often frames the narrative for the rest of the year, with investor psychology playing an outsized role.”

Around a third of S&P 500 companies by market capitalization report results this week. Roughly 81% of the firms in the US equity benchmark that have reported already have beaten analyst earnings estimates, according to data compiled by Bloomberg.

Microsoft Corp., Meta Platforms Inc. and Tesla Inc. report earnings on Wednesday, followed by Apple Inc. on Thursday. Alphabet Inc., by far the best performer among megacaps last year, reports on Feb. 4. Results from Amazon.com Inc. land on Feb. 5 and Nvidia Corp.’s on Feb. 25.

In commodities, oil rallied Tuesday as Trump touted a growing US military presence near Iran, while traders monitored the fallout from a sweeping winter storm.

Corporate Highlights:

China Vanke Co. won more breathing room as it prepares what would be one of the country’s biggest-ever restructurings, after holders of two yuan bonds accepted the developer’s plan to delay the bulk of those payments by a year. Texas Instruments Inc., the biggest maker of analog chips, gave a strong revenue forecast for the current period, indicating that demand for industrial equipment and vehicles is beginning to rebound. A pair of StandardAero Inc.’s largest shareholders are seeking to raise as much as $1.6 billion in an offering of the aircraft maintenance services provider’s shares, according to people familiar with the matter. BlackRock Inc. is cutting about 10 people from its private financing solutions group as it continues to integrate its $12 billion acquisition of HPS Investment Partners. Some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

Hang Seng futures rose 0.4% as of 7:29 a.m. Tokyo time S&P/ASX 200 futures rose 0.4% Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index fell 1.1% The euro was little changed at $1.2040 The Japanese yen was little changed at 152.23 per dollar The offshore yuan was little changed at 6.9322 per dollar The Australian dollar was unchanged at $0.7011 Cryptocurrencies

Bitcoin rose 0.1% to $89,051.2 Ether fell 0.2% to $3,004.83 Bonds

Australia’s 10-year yield advanced two basis points to 4.86% Commodities

Spot gold rose 3.4% to $5,180.16 an ounce This story was produced with the assistance of Bloomberg Automation.

