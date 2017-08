This content was published on July 28, 2017 11:46 AM Jul 28, 2017 - 11:46

Swiss President Doris Leuthard speaks to Swiss citizens living abroad in the annual August 1 address from the government.

Leuthard, who announced on the eve of National Day that she would not be contesting the next elections in 2019, discusses the importance and relevance of the Swiss abroad, and of Switzerland's place in the world.