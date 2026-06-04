Dow Average Set for Record High as Chipmakers Sink: Markets Wrap

4 minutes

(Bloomberg) — Wall Street drove a rotation out of chipmakers into a broader swath of companies after Broadcom Inc.’s underwhelming outlook tested the artificial-intelligence trade that has powered the market.

A blistering run in semiconductor companies from war-driven lows took a breather as investors hoping for a stronger forecast from Broadcom were disappointed by guidance that wasn’t enough to buoy sentiment, sending the shares down 14%. A key chip-sector gauge lost 3%. Despite weakness in the high-profile group, about 350 shares in the S&P 500 rose. The Dow Jones Industrial Average climbed toward a record.

The selloff in chipmakers came on the heels of a surge that put the industry’s shares on track for its their best year since 1999. While those companies continue to benefit from the flood of cash being spent on AI, calls for a pullback or consolidation have emerged after such a powerful advance.

“The rally off the March lows has been an extremely strong one. In fact, it has been parabolic, especially for the chip stocks,” said Matt Maley at Miller Tabak. “Therefore, if the earnings report from Broadcom is the catalyst for a pullback that lasts more than a day or two, it would actually be healthy for the stock market.”

Traders continued to keep a close eye on the geopolitical front. Oil fell as a conditional ceasefire between Israel and Lebanon offered to ease the way toward a US-Iran peace deal, even as the truce was marred by ongoing clashes.

Corporate Highlights:

CrowdStrike Holdings Inc. projected second-quarter revenue that failed to impress investors who had bid up the stock in recent months amid concerns about the threat posed by hackers armed with powerful artificial-intelligence tools. Blackstone Inc. limited redemptions from its flagship private credit fund for the first time after investors sought to pull 10% of the shares, the latest such fund to cap withdrawals amid a continued investor exodus. SpaceX is seeking to raise $75 billion in an initial public offering that would be the biggest of all time, as Elon Musk’s rocket, satellite and artificial intelligence company targets a historic debut that could clear a path for more mega-listings. Petco Health & Wellness Co.’s second-quarter forecast fell below consensus estimates, outweighing a better-than-expected first quarter including a return to positive revenue growth for the first time in nearly two years. UnitedHealth Group Inc. was upgraded to buy from neutral at Bank of America Corp., which cited improving medical cost trends. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co.’s global chip supply will fall short of AI-fueled demand for years to come, chief executive officer C.C. Wei said, suggesting production capacity remains a key bottleneck in the buildout of global computing infrastructure. Some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

The S&P 500 rose 0.2% as of 11:22 a.m. New York time The Nasdaq 100 fell 0.6% The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 1.7% The Stoxx Europe 600 rose 0.5% The MSCI World Index rose 0.2% Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index fell 0.1% The euro rose 0.2% to $1.1625 The British pound rose 0.1% to $1.3438 The Japanese yen was little changed at 160.00 per dollar Cryptocurrencies

Bitcoin fell 1.7% to $63,781.22 Ether fell 0.3% to $1,773.06 Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries declined three basis points to 4.46% Germany’s 10-year yield declined one basis point to 3.02% Britain’s 10-year yield declined three basis points to 4.90% Commodities

West Texas Intermediate crude fell 3.3% to $92.81 a barrel Spot gold rose 0.8% to $4,472.08 an ounce ©2026 Bloomberg L.P.