Swiss perspectives in 10 languages
Login

Downturn in UK factory orders eases but export demand weak, CBI survey shows

reuters_tickers
This content was published on
1 minute

(Reuters) – British manufacturing orders contracted in June at a reduced pace compared with a month earlier, despite a sharp drop in export orders, a survey from the Confederation of British Industry showed on Monday.

Its monthly gauge of new manufacturing orders rose in June to -18 from -33 in May, a three-month high, while expectations for output rose to their highest level since October.

Exporters, however, reported a tougher month, with the CBI’s indicator of export orders falling to its lowest since February 2021.

“It’s encouraging to see that manufacturers remain confident the economy is heading in the right direction and our June survey suggests that the recovery should broaden out over the summer,” said Ben Jones, CBI lead economist.

“One note of caution is that order books remain soft. The sharp deterioration in export order books is particularly striking and is something to keep an eye on in the coming months.”

The survey of 248 manufacturing companies took place between May 24 and June 13.

Deeply Read

Most Discussed

More

Debate
Hosted by: Katy Romy

June 9 votes in Switzerland: how can healthcare costs be reined in?

On June 9, Swiss voters decided on two initiatives aimed at capping the cost of healthcare in the country. Have your say on the issue here.

Join the discussion
83 Likes
79 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Bruno Kaufmann

How can democracy be enhanced in schools?

How can we improve democracy education to better prepare students for civic engagement?

Join the discussion
10 Likes
41 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Elena Servettaz

Should politics be kept out of sporting and cultural events?

Cultural and sporting events are being increasingly politicised. Is this a problem?

Join the discussion
17 Likes
16 Comments
View the discussion
More Debates

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR