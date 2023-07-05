Navigation

Swiss perspectives in 10 languages
Search

Dozen more arrests after French-inspired Lausanne riots

Lausanne police were on the alert for further potential rioting in the city. Keystone / Laurent Gillieron

Twelve people were arrested overnight following Saturday’s unrest in Lausanne that was inspired by riots in France.

This content was published on July 5, 2023
swissinfo.ch/mga

Seven people were arrested at the weekend in the French-speaking city in western Switzerland. More than a hundred rioters smashed shop windows and clashed with police during an evening of violence.

Police have been present in large numbers in Lausanne, conducting stop and search on people suspected of taking part in the riot.

They were also on the look-out for people responding to social network calls for a repeat riot on Tuesday.

On Tuesday evening four people were detained in the city centre carrying bladed weapons. A further eight were stopped in the city suburbs, some of were found with balaclavas or other ‘riot equipment’.

Most of the arrested suspects have been detained pending further enquiries, Lausanne police said.

The unrest was inspired by more serious rioting in France over the last few days, which was sparked by a young man being shot dead by police.

An investigation has been opened by the Lausanne judicial police, under the supervision of the canton’s public prosecutor's office.

Articles in this story

In compliance with the JTI standards

In compliance with the JTI standards

More: SWI swissinfo.ch certified by the Journalism Trust Initiative

You can find an overview of ongoing debates with our journalists here. Please join us!

If you want to start a conversation about a topic raised in this article or want to report factual errors, email us at english@swissinfo.ch.

Read more

Change your password

Do you really want to delete your profile?

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again.
Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the subscription process, please click the link in the email we just sent you.

Discover our weekly must-reads for free!

Sign up to get our top stories straight into your mailbox.

The SBC Privacy Policy provides additional information on how your data is processed.