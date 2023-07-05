Dozen more arrests after French-inspired Lausanne riots

Lausanne police were on the alert for further potential rioting in the city. Keystone / Laurent Gillieron

Twelve people were arrested overnight following Saturday’s unrest in Lausanne that was inspired by riots in France.

Seven people were arrested at the weekend in the French-speaking city in western Switzerland. More than a hundred rioters smashed shop windows and clashed with police during an evening of violence.

Police have been present in large numbers in Lausanne, conducting stop and search on people suspected of taking part in the riot.

They were also on the look-out for people responding to social network calls for a repeat riot on Tuesday.

On Tuesday evening four people were detained in the city centre carrying bladed weapons. A further eight were stopped in the city suburbs, some of were found with balaclavas or other ‘riot equipment’.

Most of the arrested suspects have been detained pending further enquiries, Lausanne police said.

The unrest was inspired by more serious rioting in France over the last few days, which was sparked by a young man being shot dead by police.

An investigation has been opened by the Lausanne judicial police, under the supervision of the canton’s public prosecutor's office.

