Swiss perspectives in 10 languages
Login

Dozens of UK police hurt in clashes after three girls killed in stabbing attack

reuters_tickers
This content was published on
3 minutes

By Temilade Adelaja

SOUTHPORT, England (Reuters) – Dozens of British police officers suffered injuries in violent clashes in an English seaside town late on Tuesday after three young girls were killed a day earlier in a violent stabbing attack at a Taylor Swift-themed dance event.

Police vans were set on fire in Southport and protesters hurled bricks at both officers and at cars parked at a mosque, following speculation and unverified posts on social media that the suspect behind the attack was a Muslim and a migrant.

As well as killing three girls aged six to nine, Monday’s horrific incident in the normally quiet town in northwest England saw eight other children stabbed. Five remain in a critical condition in hospital along with two adults who tried to protect them.

Police, who have arrested an unnamed 17-year-old male on suspicion of murder and attempted murder, have said the incident was not terrorism-related and sought to quash speculation on the suspect’s origins, saying he was born in Britain.

That did not prevent protesters, from what Merseyside police believed were tied to the right-wing anti-Islam group, the English Defence League, from targeting a mosque in the town and attacking police who tried to stop them.

Politicians and police said most of those taking part in the violence were not from the area, and said the clashes detracted from a large vigil attended by thousands to pay tribute to the young victims.

‘THUGS FROM OUT OF TOWN’

A total of 39 officers were treated for injuries, including 27 who were taken to hospital, North West Ambulance Service said on Wednesday. Police said eight had suffered serious injuries including fractures, and three police dogs were also hurt.

“Offenders have destroyed garden walls so they could use the bricks to attack our officers and have set cars belonging to the public on fire, and damaged cars parked in the Mosque car park,” Assistant Chief Constable Alex Goss of Merseyside Police said in a statement.

“This is no way to treat a community, least of all a community that is still reeling from the events of Monday.”

On Wednesday, streets in Southport were littered with bricks from broken walls, smashed bottles, and large garbage bins – which had been hurled at police the night before – and their contents. Charred tarmac bore witness to the police vehicles which had been set alight.

“What I saw last night was absolutely appalling … It was devastating and it’s kind of taken away from actually what’s gone on, which is the tragedy of those deaths,” local resident David Burgess told Sky News.

“This is about the girls and the tragedy which has happened – don’t make it about this,” he said, referring to the clashes. “This isn’t Southport. This isn’t the community.”

Prime Minister Keir Starmer and senior ministers blamed “violent thugs from out town”, for the trouble.

“Those who have hijacked the vigil for the victims with violence and thuggery have insulted the community as it grieves. They will feel the full force of the law,” Starmer said.

Meanwhile, Taylor Swift’s fans have so far raised more than 270,000 pounds ($346,000) to help families of the victims and for the hospital where some of the children were being treated.

($1 = 0.7795 pounds)

Popular Stories

Most Discussed

More

Debate
Hosted by: Thomas Stephens

‘No kids’ holidays are booming in Switzerland. Blatant discrimination or a stroke of genius?

Canny tourist operators have realised that many people will pay a premium to remove kids from their holidays. What does this say about society?

Join the discussion
11 Likes
22 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Veronica DeVore

Have you encountered “overtourism”? How should popular destinations deal with it?

Places like Venice or Barcelona, and destinations in the Swiss Alps, are struggling with an influx of tourists. What to do?

Join the discussion
5 Likes
65 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Pauline Turuban

What are the ethical considerations in medically assisted reproduction?

Do you think the authorities should allow people diagnosed as infertile to have access to assisted reproductive technology?

Join the discussion
6 Likes
8 Comments
View the discussion
More Debates

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR