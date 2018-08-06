For health and safety reasons, access to drinking water is normally forbidden

Pipes meet at the lowest accessible point in Zurich, 123 metres underground

The low temperatures in the reservoir chamber meant visitors were given woollen blankets

Zurich Water Provision is this year extinguishing 150 candles. As part of this anniversary, various events are taking place throughout the year. The city of Zurich is granting an insight into underground reservoirs and springs which are normally off-limits to the public. (Images: Dahai Shao)

Some 70% of Zurich’s water comes from Lake Zurich and 15% is spring water. The rest is groundwater. In addition to the city of Zurich, drinking water is provided to 67 municipalities and 900,000 people in the region.

Zurich Water Provision’sexternal link 280 or so staff ensure that top-quality drinking water flows from every tap and the city’s 1,224 wells all year round.

Only very few people are aware of the extraordinary spaces located 120 metres underground. The Lyren reservoir is the largest in Switzerland. Its doors were opened to the public for several days in June, when concerts given by the Camerata Schweiz symphony orchestra and a light show created an unforgettable experience.



