Drone debris found next to Ukraine’s parliament building after overnight attack

This content was published on
1 minute

KYIV (Reuters) – Debris from a downed drone was found next to Ukraine’s parliament building after an overnight Russian air attack, the country’s parliament said in a statement on the Telegram messaging app on Saturday.

Ukraine’s air force said earlier Russia launched 67 drones in a nationwide overnight attack. Reuters correspondents in Kyiv heard a series of explosions shortly after 3 a.m. (0000GMT).

