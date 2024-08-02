Swiss perspectives in 10 languages
Drone fragments hit areas of Sevastopol in Russian-occupied Crimea, governor says

This content was published on
1 minute

(Reuters) – Fragments from at least four drones downed by Russian air defences struck areas of the port of Sevastopol early on Friday in Russian-occupied Crimea, the Russia-appointed governor said.

Mikhail Razvozhaev, writing on Telegram, said no injuries were recorded. He said fragments of intercepted drones had landed on a street, on a lawn, on a roof and in a courtyard.

WHY IT IS IMPORTANT

Ukrainian forces have claimed considerable success in their regular attacks on Crimea as part of what they see as a long-range drive to recapture the peninsula.

Russia annexed Crimea in 2014 following unrest which forced a Russia-friendly president from office in Kyiv. Kremlin leader Vladimir Putin proclaimed Crimea part of Russia “forever”.

Ukraine’s military has said its strikes have forced Russia’s navy to reposition or withdraw vessels from parts of Crimea.

KEY QUOTE:

“According to preliminary information, four and perhaps more airborne targets have been downed. The downed targets, according to that information, were equipped with damaging metal elements.”

