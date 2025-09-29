Novartis launches direct sales platform in US in bid to lower drug prices

Novartis is starting a new chapter in US sales: On Monday, the pharmaceutical company announced that it will sell its psoriasis drug Cosentyx (secukinumab) directly to cash-paying patients in the US via a direct-to-patient (DTP) platform.

This platform is set to launch on November 1, 2025. It will offer patients who have been prescribed the drug the opportunity to purchase it at a 55% discount on the list price.

According to the press release, Cosentyx is Novartis’ best-selling product in the US. It is a biologic approved for the treatment of various immune-mediated inflammatory diseases.

“In the US, we have long recognised that we need new ways to reach patients more directly by removing barriers in the system,” Victor Bultó, President of Novartis in the US, is quoted as saying in the announcement. The launch of this new platform is a first step, and Novartis is looking to apply this offering to other drugs as well.

Through the DTP platform, Novartis will “offer Cosentyx to US patients at a price that reflects the average savings achieved by insurers and pharmacy benefit managers,” the press release continues.

