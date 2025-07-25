Switzerland very close to tariff deal with the US, says Roche CEO

“I believe that an agreement is a matter of days, if not hours,” the pharma CEO said in statements reported by the AWP news agency. Switzerland is currently awaiting a response from the United States to a proposal that has been submitted. The pharmaceutical industry also plays a central role in the affair: US President Donald Trump has in fact repeatedly threatened to impose high tariffs on drug imports.
Roche boss says 'very easy' to cut US drug prices by 50%
Swiss pharma group Roche is in talks with Washington to bypass middlemen and sell directly to consumers.
The 50-year-old CEO said he is relatively calm: the group could easily expand its production capacities in the US even further. “In recent months we have also replenished our stocks in the US, so for the time being we are well positioned,” he concluded.
This content was published on
