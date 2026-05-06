Truth or tale: can pharma companies set prices for new drugs as high as they want?

Series Truth or tale , Episode 11: Ongoing discussions around drug prices prompted some Swissinfo readers to ask if it's true that pharma companies can set prices for new drugs as high as they want.

2 minutes

Jessica Davis Plüss I report on the Swiss pharmaceutical industry and healthcare topics such as access to medicine, biomedical innovation, and the impact of diseases like cancer. I grew up just outside San Francisco and studied international affairs with a focus on development economics and healthcare policy. Prior to joining SWI swissinfo.ch in 2018, I was a freelance journalist and a researcher on business and human rights. Isabelle Bannerman

My work focuses on engaging with you, our audience, and strengthening trust in our journalism. I develop engagement tools such as multilingual debates and help distribute our content to users across platforms. A former nurse, I later pursued English linguistics and media studies where I developed a keen interest in journalism and news in the digital age.

+ The high stakes fight over drug prices

When a pharmaceutical company launches a new drug, they have an exclusive right to produce and sell it for a period of time. This gives them a lot of power to name their price. However, there are limits to this.

Companies come up with a price using various methodologies but that isn’t the final price when a drug is reimbursed by a payer such as a national health system or insurer.

In Switzerland, for example, authorities assess a drug’s proposed price and efficacy against existing treatments and reference prices in comparable countries. Negotiations then take place to determine a maximum price, though failure to agree can result in the drug not being covered by basic insurance.

+ The drug-pricing problem no one wants to talk about

Authorities in countries like the UK and Sweden also weigh broader economic and patient benefits, such as reduced hospital stays, when deciding if a drug’s price is justified.

+ Paying to survive – the deadly toll of breast cancer in Kenya

Government involvement in pricing is widespread in other places, from Brazil to Canada and China.

The US, however, has historically allowed insurers, middlemen, and pharmaceutical firms to set prices, though recent reforms have given the government a greater role in federal insurance schemes like Medicare.

Video text edited by Virginie Mangin

More

More How drug prices are negotiated in Switzerland and beyond This content was published on Switzerland’s pharmaceutical sector supplies drugs worldwide, but not all countries receive them with the same price tag. Here’s why. Read more: How drug prices are negotiated in Switzerland and beyond

Popular Stories Most Discussed