Durov says French authorities should have complained to Telegram, not detained him

(Reuters) – The founder of the Telegram messaging app, Pavel Durov, under investigation in France, said early on Friday that French authorities should have approached his company with their complaints rather than detaining him.

Durov, writing on his Telegram account, denied any suggestion the app was an “anarchic paradise.”

Durov, who holds French nationality, was detained late last month in France amid an investigation into crimes related to child pornography, drug trafficking and fraudulent transactions associated with the app.

