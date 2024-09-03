Swiss perspectives in 10 languages
Dutch army to have its own tank unit for the first time in 10 years -media

This content was published on
1 minute

AMSTERDAM (Reuters) – The Dutch army will have its own tank unit for the first time in more than 10 years, local media reported on Tuesday, quoting some extracts from a defence white paper that the government will unveil on Thursday.

The set up of this unit, which will help the Netherlands comply with the NATO target of spending at least 2% of its GDP on defence, will cost between 260 million and 315 million euros ($347.82 million) per year, the NRC Handelsblad reported.

That sum will, amongst others, cover the purchasing costs of new tanks, likely to be the Leopard 2, built by German tank maker Krauss-Maffei Wegmann, which has been used by the Dutch land army since 40 years.

($1 = 0.9056 euros)

