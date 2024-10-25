Swiss perspectives in 10 languages
Dutch defense minister says intelligence confirms Russia is deploying North Korea troops

This content was published on
1 minute

THE HAGUE (Reuters) – Dutch intelligence has confirmed that Russia has deployed at least 1,500 troops from North Korea to fight in the Ukraine war, Dutch Defense Minister Ruben Brekelmans said Friday.

Moscow has not denied previous U.S. claims that North Korea had sent troops to Russia, a move that the West is casting as a significant escalation of the war.

“We expect the troops will mainly be deployed in Kursk and consist of mainly special units from the North Korean army,” Brekelmans said, adding that the first deployment was a way for Russia to test the troops and to gauge international reaction.

Kursk is a Russian city near the Ukrainian border where Ukrainian forces staged a major incursion in August.

