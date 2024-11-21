Swiss perspectives in 10 languages
Dutch foreign minister’s trip to Israel canceled -Dutch news agency ANP

AMSTERDAM (Reuters) – The Dutch Foreign Minister’s trip to Israel has been canceled, Dutch News Agency ANP reported on Thursday, citing leaked plans of the trip as the reason.

Earlier on Thursday, the International Criminal Court issued arrest warrants to, among others, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and former Defence minister Yoav Gallant, which the Netherlands has said it would comply with if they came to the country.

