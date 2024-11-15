Swiss perspectives in 10 languages
Dutch government crisis defused, prime minister says

AMSTERDAM (Reuters) – A government crisis in the Netherlands was avoided in a tense emergency meeting on Friday, as a cabinet member resigned over the government’s handling of violence involving fans of an Israeli soccer team in Amsterdam last week.

Nora Achahbar unexpectedly quit on Friday as junior finance minister, triggering an emergency meeting in which other cabinet members of her centrist NSC party also threatened to quit.

Dutch Prime Minister Dick Schoof late on Friday said his cabinet had reached an agreement, resulting in only the resignation of Achahbar but not of others.

