Dutch government scales back previous plans to reduce flights at Schiphol Airport

AMSTERDAM (Reuters) – The Netherlands’ Schiphol Airport, one of Europe’s main aviation hubs, is likely to be allowed 475,000 to 480,000 flights annually, up from the previous target of 460,000 to 470,000, the Dutch government announced on Wednesday.

The European Commission’s advice would be sought before a final decision, it added.

The previous government had estimated that a reduction to 460,000 to 470,000 was necessary to reduce noise pollution around Schiphol by 17%. But the current government said more detailed information recently provided by the sector showed this new target would be enough.

The revised flight cap is expected to take effect in November 2025.

Last week, Schiphol Airport announced plans to invest 6 billion euros ($6.65 billion) by 2029, marking the largest investment in its history. ($1 = 0.9025 euros)

