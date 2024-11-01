Swiss perspectives in 10 languages
Login

Dutch junior tax minister resigns over refusal to disclose investments

This content was published on
2 minutes

AMSTERDAM (Reuters) – Dutch junior Finance Minister Folkert Idsinga, who had been responsible for tax policies, resigned on Friday amid growing pressure to disclose details about his personal investments.

“If the largest government party puts a knife on my throat and forces me to publish all my interests without any necessity, that’s where I draw the line,” Idsinga told reporters after his resignation.

Far-right leader Geert Wilders, who heads the largest party in the governing coalition, had sided on Tuesday with opposition parties urging Idsinga to disclose all his investments following a report by Dutch broadcaster RTL.

Prime Minister Dick Schoof said in a statement on Friday Idsinga had followed all the right procedures and had done all that could “reasonably be asked” of a cabinet member.

RTL had reported on Tuesday based on public documents that Idsinga had assets worth a total of around 6 million euros ($6.5 million). He disclosed his wealth before he joined Schoof’s cabinet, but had not given specifics about the companies he had invested in, as this is not part of the standard procedure.

Idsinga, 52, is the first member of the right-wing government to lose his job since the four-party coalition led by Wilders’ nationalist PVV party came to power in July.

The coalition has proven to be very fragile, as Wilders has repeatedly threatened to walk away if his partners do not agree on stronger rules to curb immigration.

The coalition managed to strike a deal last week on immigration, but only after Idsinga’s NSC party forced Wilders to drop his insistence on declaring a national asylum crisis that would enable the government to bypass parliament.

Idsinga said on Friday he would give more details about his investments at a later stage, adding that most of his money was on a savings account. He said an independent asset manager was in charge of his stock market portfolio, which consisted mainly of shares in companies outside the Netherlands.

($1 = 0.9217 euros)

Popular Stories

Most Discussed

More

Debate
Hosted by: Giannis Mavris

What is the future of Swiss neutrality?

Is Swiss neutrality misunderstood? Or has the Swiss model of neutrality now become obsolete?

Join the discussion
304 Likes
194 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Anand Chandrasekhar

Should raw milk sales be banned or should consumers decide?

Swiss food regulations do not allow raw milk to be sold for direct consumption. However, a loophole allows 400 raw milk vending machines to do just that.

Join the discussion
71 Likes
54 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Benjamin von Wyl

What could Switzerland and the United States learn from each other today?

What could the two democracies learn from each other?

Join the discussion
88 Likes
76 Comments
View the discussion
More Debates

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR