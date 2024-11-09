Dutch PM to miss climate summit during probe into soccer violence

reuters_tickers

2 minutes

By Charlotte Van Campenhout and Toby Sterling

AMSTERDAM (Reuters) – Dutch Prime Minister Dick Schoof will miss the COP29 climate summit after clashes in Amsterdam this week between Israeli soccer fans and pro-Palestinian protesters as his government investigates if warning signs from Israel were missed.

“I will not be going to Azerbaijan next week for the UN Climate Conference COP29. Due to the major social impact of the events of last Thursday night in Amsterdam, I will remain in the Netherlands,” he said on social media platform X.

Dutch Climate Minister Sophie Hermans will still attend the Nov. 11-22 environment meeting while a climate envoy will replace Schoof, the premier added, saying Thursday night’s violence in Amsterdam would be discussed at Monday’s cabinet meeting.

Prosecutors in Amsterdam said late on Saturday that four suspects remained detained on suspicion of violent acts, including two minors, and that 40 people had been fined for public disturbance and 10 for offences including vandalism. They added that they expected to make more arrests.

Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Saar, who made a last-minute trip to the Netherlands due to the unrest, met Schoof and his Dutch counterpart, Caspar Veldkamp, on Saturday. Saar held talks with Justice Minister David van Weel and far-right leader Geert Wilders when he arrived on Friday.

At least five people were injured during the unrest involving fans of the visiting Maccabi Tel Aviv soccer team who lost 5-0 to Ajax in the Europa League.

Justice Minister van Weel said in a letter to parliament that information was still being gathered, including on possible warning signs from Israel, and whether the assaults were organised and had an antisemitic motive.

Political leaders from Schoof down have denounced the attacks as antisemitic and urged swift justice.

Videos of the unrest on social media showed riot police in action, with some attackers shouting anti-Israeli slurs.

Footage also showed Maccabi Tel Aviv supporters chanting anti-Arab slurs before the match.

Israel sent planes to the Netherlands to bring fans home.

“Violence and hate in all their manifestations have no place in sports,” the Palestine Football Association (PFA) said.

Amsterdam banned demonstrations at the weekend and gave police emergency stop-and-search powers.

Antisemitic incidents have surged in the Netherlands during the Gaza war, with many Jewish organisations and schools reporting threats and hate mail.