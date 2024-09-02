Swiss perspectives in 10 languages
Login

Dutch seek long sentences over threats to anti-Islam politician Wilders

reuters_tickers
This content was published on
1 minute

AMSTERDAM (Reuters) – Dutch prosecutors said on Monday they want prison sentences of up to 14 years against two men from Pakistan over public calls for the murder of far-right anti-Muslim leader Geert Wilders.

The Netherlands has no extradition treaty with Pakistan, making it unlikely that the men, who were absent from a court hearing in Amsterdam on Monday, will serve any sentence handed down to them by a Dutch court.

In a letter to parliament, the Dutch government said Pakistan had never responded to repeated calls for the extradition of the suspects. It said it would continue to press Islamabad on the matter.

The court said in February the two Pakistanis were suspected of publicly calling on people to kill Wilders and promising them a reward in the afterlife if they did so.

The court is expected to deliver its verdict against the defendants in absentia on Sept. 9.

Wilders, whose party joined government for the first time this year after a clear election victory, has lived under tight security for the past 20 years due to Islamist death threats.

In September last year, a Dutch court sentenced a Pakistani former cricketer to 12 years in prison after he was tried, also in absentia, for publicly urging people to kill Wilders.

Popular Stories

Most Discussed

More

Debate
Hosted by: Bruno Kaufmann

How do you tackle fake news and disinformation?

How do you recognise fake news when you see it, and what should be done to reduce its impact?

Join the discussion
42 Likes
52 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Thomas Stephens

‘No kids’ holidays are booming in Switzerland. Blatant discrimination or a stroke of genius?

Canny tourist operators have realised that many people will pay a premium to remove kids from their holidays. What does this say about society?

Join the discussion
77 Likes
54 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Alexandra Andrist

Bodycams: essential for good law enforcement, or a privacy risk?

Did you ever come across bodycams in your place of residence and if so, how do you think the use of bodycams alter the relationship between the public and (transport) police?

Join the discussion
15 Likes
10 Comments
View the discussion
More Debates

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR