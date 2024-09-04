Swiss perspectives in 10 languages
Dutch takeover screening office vets 44 foreign deals in first year

This content was published on
1 minute

AMSTERDAM (Reuters) – A Dutch government agency that screens foreign takeovers that could pose a threat to national security completed 44 deal reviews in its first year, the Economic Affairs Ministry said.

Minister Dirk Beljaarts said on Wednesday that threats to the “economic safety” of the Netherlands are increasing and he plans to expand the reach of the Investment Review Office to include additional sectors and technologies.

“By protecting technologies and vital processes … the Netherlands will promote its resilience and prosperity,” he said in a letter to parliament.

The agency was set up in 2023 with the power to pause foreign takeovers in the Dutch technology, energy, telecoms and real estate sectors, review them and recommend whether they should be approved, approved with conditions, or blocked.

Of the 44 deals, 41 were approved without conditions, one was withdrawn, one was found not to need vetting and one was approved with conditions, the agency’s annual report showed.

