Swiss perspectives in 10 languages
Login

Dutchman accused of assaulting a policeman to remain in custody for two months, court says

This content was published on
1 minute

MOSCOW (Reuters) – A Moscow court on Friday remanded in custody for two months a Dutch citizen accused of assaulting a policeman in the Russian capital, the Moscow Courts Press Service said.

The service, in a post on the Telegram messaging app, said the Dutchman would remain in custody until Dec. 3.

Interfax news agency, quoting police sources, said he was detained on Sept. 3. It said he stood accused of striking a police officer who had approached him about knocking down a traffic sign outside the Italian embassy in Moscow.

Popular Stories

Most Discussed

More

Debate
Hosted by: Benjamin von Wyl

What could Switzerland and the United States learn from each other today?

What could the two democracies learn from each other?

Join the discussion
63 Likes
44 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Giannis Mavris

What is the future of Swiss neutrality?

Is Swiss neutrality misunderstood? Or has the Swiss model of neutrality now become obsolete?

Join the discussion
189 Likes
132 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Emilie Ridard

Dear Swiss Abroad, what difficulties did you encounter when your foreign spouse applied for Swiss nationality?

Dear Swiss Abroad, what difficulties did you encounter when your foreign spouse applied for Swiss nationality? Tell us your experiences.

Join the discussion
2 Comments
View the discussion
More Debates

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR