Dynamic autumn weather brings snow to Swiss Alps

“Dynamic autumn weather” brought the onset of winter to the mountains until Tuesday morning. The passing cold front brought a lot of precipitation in the past 24 hours, as the weather service Meteonews recorded.

It rained the most in Mosogno TI in the Onsernone Valley. The rain there exceeded 100 litres per square meter in the morning. It also rained heavily in parts of southern Bünden, with 80 to almost 100 litres. This resulted in 96 litres in Soglio GR. The cold front joined a congestion situation in the south. There was widespread wind and rain.

On the Piz Corvatsch GR at 3,315 metres above sea level, 91 litres of precipitation fell - albeit in the form of snow. When the precipitation began, the snowfall line was around 2,500 meters, slightly higher in the south.

Over the course of the night it sank significantly, so that flakes fell down to 1300 meters, around Scuol GR. According to Meteonews, from an altitude of 2,500 metres above sea level there was half a metre or more of fresh snow.

As the morning progressed, the rain and snow showers moved east. Behind it, changeable weather set in. The snowfall limit was 1,700 metres.

This also had consequences for the Alpine passes. The Flüela, Grimsel and Umbrail passes were closed on Tuesday, as the Touring Club Switzerland stated on its website. The pass over the Great St Bernhard, Furka, Nufenen and Susten passes are closed in winter.

The Albula, Gotthard, Klausen and Wolfgang passes are open with restrictions. Gotthard and Klausen are closed at night from 6 pm to 8 am. The Bernina Pass is closed due to a rockfall.

