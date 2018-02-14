This content was published on February 14, 2018 11:10 AM Feb 14, 2018 - 11:10

One of the advantages for MOOCs is that students can learn outside the classroom and teachers can devote class time to students with particular difficulties (Keystone)

Online courses offered by the Lausanne-based Federal Institute of Technology (EPFL) are going from strength to strength.

The institute has announced that more than two million people from more than 200 countries have signed up for one of its more than 80 programmes – making the EPFL the leading e-learning provider in Europe.

The EPFL’s first Massive Open Online Courseexternal link was launched in 2012 and the institute plans to offer another 30 programmes, according to a statement.

So far more than 100,000 MOOC participants have completed a course.

+ How Swiss universities tried to ride the MOOC waveexternal link

The EPFL also says it has launched online training courses in digital technology to cover the needs of Swiss companies.

MOOC’s are not only a valuable learning resource for EPFL students but also an essential teaching resource suited for continuing education, according to the statementexternal link published earlier this week.

The institute also says it is planning to create a Swiss platform in partnership with other higher education institutions across the country. The offer is due to be available from next September.



swissinfo.ch/ug

