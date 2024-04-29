Earnings Keep Stocks Aloft at Start of Fed Week: Markets Wrap

5 minutes

(Bloomberg) — Stocks were buoyed by earnings optimism as traders looked ahead to a busy week for company results. The yen rebounded after dropping to its lowest in 34 years.

With Apple Inc. and Amazon.com Inc. scheduled to report in the next few days, investors will be hoping for more evidence that big technology profits can keep propelling stocks. S&P 500 futures added 0.1% on Monday. Tesla Inc. jumped 8% in premarket trading after clearing hurdles to introduce its driver-assistance system to China.

Ten-year Treasury yields fell three basis points to 4.63% and the dollar weakened. Oil retreated, with Brent crude trading below $89 a barrel, as US officials pushed to broker a peace deal between Israel and Hamas that would reduce geopolitical tensions in the Middle East.

The Federal Reserve’s meeting on Wednesday and US jobs report on Friday will also be critical for markets this week. The last time Fed Chair Jerome Powell spoke, he signaled that policymakers were likely to keep borrowing costs high for longer than previously anticipated, pointing to the lack of further progress on bringing inflation down, and to enduring strength in the labor market.

Traders Snared in Yen ‘Bingo’ as Manic Swings Ruin Japan Holiday

In foreign exchange markets, the Japanese yen took center stage with dramatic moves that fueled speculation over whether the government had intervened to support its beleaguered currency. In holiday-thinned trading, the yen swung wildly, rallying more than 2% on Monday after earlier dropping as much as 1.2% to 160.17 per dollar.

While analysts suggested the size and speed of the jump smacked of intervention, some traders questioned that conclusion and said Japanese banks sold dollars for customers as it rallied. Japan’s top currency official, Masato Kanda, chose to keep investors guessing by declining to comment.

Meanwhile, European stocks advanced. Royal Philips NV surged 37% after reaching a smaller-than-expected compensation settlement on US claims linked to faulty sleep apnea devices.

Morgan Stanley’s Michael Wilson said the pressure from higher Treasury yields is taking the shine off an upbeat earnings season. Data compiled by Bloomberg Intelligence showed that 81% of S&P 500 firms have beaten first-quarter profit estimates so far.

Still, the average stock price has barely outperformed the benchmark index on the day of results — the worst scorecard since the fourth quarter of 2020, the figures showed.

60,000 Headlines Show Powell’s Hawkish Pivot Has Just Begun

What do you make of the boom in the short-dated options? Share your views in Bloomberg MLIV Pulse survey.

Corporate Highlights:

Elon Musk made an unannounced trip to China on Sunday. The surprise visit appears to have paid immediate dividends, with Tesla Inc. clearing two key hurdles to introduce its driver-assistance system to the world’s biggest auto market.

L’Occitane International billionaire owner Reinold Geiger is close to making an offer to take the skin-care company private, according to people familiar with the matter.

Royal Philips NV will book provisions of €982 million ($1.1 billion) as part of a planned settlement in the US to compensate claims following a recall of medical equipment that treats sleep apnea

Embattled French IT services company Atos SE raised the amount of cash it is seeking to €1.7 billion ($1.8 billion) from €1.2 billion previously and wants to cut its debt further in an update to its rescue plan.

Blackstone Inc. made a fresh offer for Hipgnosis Songs Fund Ltd., surpassing a previous bid from music investment firm Concord and intensifying a bidding war for the UK-listed company

Some key events this week:

Eurozone economic confidence, consumer confidence, Monday

Australia retail sales, Tuesday

China Caixin manufacturing PMI, non-manufacturing PMI, manufacturing PMI, Tuesday

Japan unemployment, industrial production, retail sales, Tuesday

Eurozone CPI, GDP, Tuesday

Colombia rate decision, Tuesday

Amazon earnings, Tuesday

New Zealand unemployment, Wednesday

UK S&P Global / CIPS Manufacturing PMI, Wednesday

US rate decision, Wednesday

Indonesia CPI, Thursday

South Korea CPI, S&P Global Manufacturing PMI, Thursday

Eurozone S&P Global Manufacturing PMI, Thursday

Apple earnings, Thursday

Eurozone unemployment, Friday

Norway rate decision, Friday

US unemployment, nonfarm payrolls, ISM Services, Friday

Some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

S&P 500 futures rose 0.2% as of 6:39 a.m. New York time

Nasdaq 100 futures rose 0.3%

Futures on the Dow Jones Industrial Average were little changed

The Stoxx Europe 600 rose 0.3%

The MSCI World index rose 0.3%

Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index fell 0.3%

The euro rose 0.2% to $1.0717

The British pound rose 0.3% to $1.2530

The Japanese yen rose 1.6% to 155.79 per dollar

Cryptocurrencies

Bitcoin fell 1.9% to $62,478.44

Ether fell 3.8% to $3,185.25

Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries declined four basis points to 4.62%

Germany’s 10-year yield declined six basis points to 2.52%

Britain’s 10-year yield declined three basis points to 4.29%

Commodities

West Texas Intermediate crude was little changed

Spot gold rose 0.2% to $2,342.25 an ounce

This story was produced with the assistance of Bloomberg Automation.

–With assistance from Matthew Burgess, Divya Patil and Richard Henderson.

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.