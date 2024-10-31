Swiss perspectives in 10 languages
ECB’s Lagarde: inflation should stabilise at 2% target in 2025

This content was published on
1 minute

PARIS (Reuters) – Euro zone inflation will durably reach the European Central Ban’s 2% target in the course of 2025, ECB President Christine Lagarde told a French newspaper, largely repeating her recent message.

“Maybe we could have started to intervene a few months earlier. But we raised rates at an unprecedented rate, and we managed to bring inflation down significantly over a short period,” Lagarde told Le Monde in an interview published on Thursday.

“Now I want to see that 2% target achieved on a lasting basis. In the absence of a major shock, this will be the case in the course of 2025.”

