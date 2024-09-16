Swiss perspectives in 10 languages
Login

ECB should wait until Dec with next rate cut, Kazimir says

reuters_tickers
This content was published on
1 minute

FRANKFURT (Reuters) – The European Central Bank should almost certainly wait until December before cutting interest rates again to be certain it is not making a policy mistake in easing too quickly, ECB Governing Council member Peter Kazimir said on Monday.

“We will almost surely need to wait until December for a clearer picture before making our next move,” Kazimir said in a blog post.

“I would require a significant shift, a powerful signal, concerning the outlook to consider backing another cut in October,” Kazimir, Slovakia’s central bank chief, said. “But the fact is that very little new information is in the pipeline.”

Kazimir, an outspoken hawk, argued that the ECB needed to be sure that incoming data confirmed its projections, otherwise policymakers might regret rushing to cut borrowing costs before inflation has been sustainably defeated.

The ECB cut rates for the second time this year last Thursday and said it expected inflation to come back to its 2% target on a durable basis by the end of 2025.

Popular Stories

Most Discussed

More

Debate
Hosted by: Benjamin von Wyl

What could Switzerland and the United States learn from each other today?

What could the two democracies learn from each other?

Join the discussion
7 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Giannis Mavris

What is the future of Swiss neutrality?

Is Swiss neutrality misunderstood? Or has the Swiss model of neutrality now become obsolete?

Join the discussion
6 Likes
11 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Katy Romy

What can be done to protect biodiversity in your country?

Swiss voters are set to decide on a people’s initiative calling for better protection of ecosystems in the country. Have your say on the September 22 vote.

Join the discussion
46 Likes
42 Comments
View the discussion
More Debates

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR