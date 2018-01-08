Navigation

Skiplink Navigation

Main Features

Economical with the truth Swiss jobseekers excel at lying about salaries

...
A job interview

"You say you're a 'very stable genius'..."

(Keystone)

The Swiss are the champions of Europe when it comes to inflating their salary when applying for a new job – or at least they are caught more often than people in other countries. 

Two-thirds of Swiss employers say they have shown applicants the door after discovering false or exaggerated information on their CVs, according to a global survey by recruiter Robert Half, which questioned 200 managers in Switzerland. 

Of these managers, 22% said the dodgy details were connected to salary – with applicants naming a higher figure in the hope of earning more if offered the job. This is more than in any other country in the survey. In Germany the figure was 19%, in France 14%, in Britain 13% and in Belgium 7%. 

+ Learn more about how to apply for a job in Switzerland

Only jobseekers in Singapore were more brazen than in Switzerland: 28% of employers said they had rejected applicants for this reason. 

The survey found that the Swiss also have a tendency to misrepresent their skills, job experience, education, foreign language ability and previous areas of responsibility.

swissinfo.ch and agencies/ts

Neuer Inhalt

Horizontal Line

subscription form

Form for signing up for free newsletter.

Sign up for our free newsletters and get the top stories delivered to your inbox.







Click here to see more newsletters

swissinfo EN

The following content is sourced from external partners. We cannot guarantee that it is suitable for the visually or hearing impaired.

swissinfo.ch

Join us on Facebook!

×