Ecuador’s President Noboa declares early victory in referendum, count below 20%

By Alexandra Valencia

QUITO (Reuters) -Ecuador’s President Daniel Noboa on Sunday declared an early victory in a referendum mostly focused on security, though the official tally of votes was still below 20%.

Noboa’s government seemed in an early count to have won voter support for measures including joint police-military patrols, the extradition of wanted criminals and longer sentences for terrorism and murder, among other crimes.

The measures are intended to battle spiking violence that has made international headlines.

Even as voting was taking place, authorities reported the death of a prison director in the country’s western Manabi province and a possible riot attempt at a prison in Los Rios province.

“We have defended the country, now we have more tools to fight against crime and return peace to Ecuadorean families,” Noboa posted on his Instagram account, alongside photos of himself with his wife and two of his children.

About 13% of votes have so far been tallied.

(Reporting by Alexandra Valencia in Quito; Additional reporting by Tito Correa in Quito and Yury Garcia in GuayaquilWriting by Julia Symmes Cobb and Sarah MorlandEditing by Matthew Lewis and Josie Kao)