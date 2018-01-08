This content was published on January 8, 2018 4:55 PM Jan 8, 2018 - 16:55

Ambassador Edward T. McMullan greets the media in front of the US embassy in Bern, Switzerland.

Ed McMullan, a supporter and former political strategist of Donald Trump, officially took up his position in Bern on December 15, but only arrived three weeks later in the Swiss capital.



The spokesperson for the US embassy cites the timing of McMullan’s appointment as the reason for the delay.

“The delay between Ambassador McMullen presenting his credentials and coming permanently to Bern is not typical. Because of the timing of his confirmation in the United States, he had to rush to Switzerland to present his credentials in November or wait until the next opportunity in January. The Department of State’s bureaucracy does not work quickly, so he had to return to the United States to wrap up his affairs and pack his household,” she told swissinfo.ch on Monday.



McMullan's naming as ambassador to Bern was also long awaited.

Whilst the timeline for ambassadorial appointments may vary widely, president Trump’s appointments took longer than usual – on average 85 days, compared to 32 and 11 days for former presidents Barack Obama and George W. Bush, respectively.

McMullan takes over from Suzi LeVine, who served as ambassador during the second Obama administration. She in turn succeeded Obama's first Swiss envoy, Donald Beyer.



McMullan's wife and children were also present in Bern Monday to greet the media upon moving into the official residence.

