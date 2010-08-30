Eden proves it’s a paradise for Gault Millau

This content was published on August 30, 2010 4:27 PM Aug 30, 2010 - 16:27

The Swiss section of the prestigious Gault Millau restaurant guide has chosen the Eden Roc in Ascona as its Hotel of the Year 2010.

Situated on the shores of Lake Maggiore in canton Ticino, the Eden Roc, with its four restaurants, was awarded 44 points, it was announced on Monday.

The Eden’s restaurants have three chefs and 43 cooks offering Mediterranean and French cuisine.



Gault Millau said the restaurants were important because hotels which did not receive good marks for them were out of the running.



Owned by German billionaire Karl-Heinz Kipp, who has two five-star hotels in canton Graubünden, the Eden Roc has a staff of 230.



Apart from two large swimming pools, the hotel has a private beach and a fitness area of 2,000m².



To spend the night at the Eden costs SFr290 ($282) for a single room and SFr1,400 for a suite with a view over the lake.



It is the second time that a hotel in Ascona has received the distinction. The Hotel Castello del Sole received the honour in 2007.



