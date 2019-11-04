This content was published on November 4, 2019 2:25 PM

Education and training led to better long-term prospects for the migrants that were studied. (© Keystone / Christian Beutler)

Getting young asylum seekers into education and professional training as soon as possible – regardless of their status – has positive effects for the entire economy, research shows.

Integrating teenage and young adult asylum seekers into education or training geared to the job market can lead to savings of tens of millions of francs due to less welfare payments being made, the research found.

The study, originally published in Octoberexternal link by the Swiss Forum for Migration and Population Studies, was highlighted by several Swiss foundations on Monday (in German)external link.

Eight out of ten young migrants that entered basic training managed to then find an apprenticeship place, enter high school, or continue in a language or practical training course, according to the study.

A significant majority of those in the sample also received a positive asylum or provisional status decision while they were in training.

“Early encouragement allowed a precious head start on training and integration,” wrote the foundations. According to the research, the savings from having to pay less welfare or benefits to such people outweigh the costs of providing training.



The economic effect of such a policy is noted after between three and eight years, depending on the length of an individual’s asylum procedure and how much welfare he or she receives.

Such a scheme would enable annual federal savings of between CHF43 million (going on the numbers of asylum seekers in 2018) or CHF140 million (2016 figures), the study found.





