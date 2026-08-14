Geneva strike to disrupt start of school year

A new school term that is likely to be disrupted by the strike Keystone-SDA

The start of the new school year in Geneva is likely to be disrupted by a public sector strike announced at the beginning of July.

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Keystone-SDA Other language: 1 Français fr Une rentrée scolaire qui risque d’être perturbée par la grève Original Read more: Une rentrée scolaire qui risque d’être perturbée par la grève

However, all schools will remain open and lessons will be delivered by staff who are not on strike. A minimum level of childcare provision is guaranteed, according to the education authorities.

Trade unions representing staff in the public and state-subsidised sectors had given notice of a strike for the period from August 10 to 18 . The first week was mainly devoted to preparations and building momentum for industrial action.

From Monday onwards, the focus will be on the strike and demonstrations. “We timed it to coincide with the start of the new school term to maximise visibility for the movement,” a union official told Keystone-ATS.

A picket line is planned from the morning at the Palladium, and a march will take place in the city centre later in the day.

A large number of teachers will provide pupils with the information, particularly regarding class allocations and timetables.

2027 Draft Budget

Civil servants in the Swiss city are deeply angered by the cost-cutting measures already in place and those due to be announced on September 17 during the presentation of the 2027 draft budget and the four-year financial plan.

Trade unions have strongly criticised the proposed new cost-cutting measures.

Some proposals have been ruled out, such as the end of subsidised travel passes for young people and pensioners. However, 60 measures are still on the table.

Mobilisation among Geneva’s civil servants began last autumn, with the focus on the suspension of annual pay rises and the freeze on indexation.

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Translated from French, reviewed by an English Department journalist.

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